Shiba Inu: Most Wanted Crypto of 2021

At least on Coinmarketcap was the have of Shiba Inu Coin. The popular site that shows the quotes of all the major ones coin and token in fact, it shared the data regarding the number of searches and views for the former 200 coin.

$ SHIB was the most sought after and viewed, even beating sacred monsters like Bitcoin and Ethereum, a sign of the enormous attention that, on several occasions, has been concentrated around this project, which was among those that grew the most during 2021.

Incredible result for $ SHIB

Shiba Inu Coin the most searched on Coinmarketcap in 2021

The 2021 It has been a very interesting year for the entire cryptocurrencies, year he could rely on important growths And incurred. Bull runs that involved both the first historians of the class, as well as other types of more emerging projects, as in the case of Shiba Inu Coin.

Growths that have managed to attract the attention even of people traditionally far from this sector, who have often flocked to Coinmarketcap in search of the quotations of the moment.

$ SHIB it was the most searched cryptocurrency as reported by Coinmarketcap itself, thus beating the competition it sees in second place Bitcoin, followed by Dogecoin – project that in reality $ SHIB, at least at the beginning, tried to mimic – e po from Cardano e Ethereum, in a ranking that might have been largely predictable for everyone, but not in the first position.

Lots of news for 2022, even if it’s not yet time to retire 2021

In fact, before the end of the year there will be another appointment for fans of $ SHIB, an appointment that will see the team of Shiba Inu Coin participate, when in Italy it will be the night between 29 and 30 December, the team behind the token in a space / interview with David Gokhshtein, one of the most representative journalists independent of the crypto space and also one of those with the largest following.

Over half a million followers on Twitter and the ability to shift attention with his interviews and meetings. We do not know what will be the actual modalities of participation of the group it manages Shiba Inu Coin, given that we are faced with a team that is still unknown, but it could still be a very important event for the token, which the market has already partially discounted, with $ SHIB which was among the best of this Christmas break.

However, there are many new developments expected from the markets – and they will guarantee us a 2022 in all likelihood as crackling as 2021. Who thought that $ SHIB was a meteor has already been disproved by the facts.