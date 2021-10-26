News

Shiba Inu on a roller coaster between Ethereum and fake news By Investing.com

By Marco Oehrl

Investing.com – it’s out of control again. The meme-token has grown 22% in the past 24 hours to $ 0.00004517 reaching a market cap of $ 18.1 billion and outperforming cryptocurrencies such as,,,, and Terra.

Today, the news spread through the Twitter account Shiba Inu News that a whale bought Shiba for over 11.5 million dollars, but the big question remains whether there is really an insider behind the transaction as hypothesized on Twitter. . The transaction was confirmed by whalestats.com, so it is not one of the increasingly widespread fake news in recent times that probably originated within ShibArmy itself.

For example, the Robinhood (NASDAQ 🙂 trading platform, the focus of interest of meme-stock and digital currency traders, was the focus of fake news that wanted a Japanese dog coin quote on the trading platform.

Over 300,000 signatures have been collected for the inclusion of the meme-token on the online platform leading users to believe that the listing of the coin created as a joke was indeed imminent. The news went so far that Robinhood itself was forced to officially deny an imminent Shiba Inu listing, creating a strong disappointment among ShibArmy fans.

