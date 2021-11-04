Shiba Inu overtakes Dogecoin. Should you invest in the meme token?

Shiba Inu outperformed Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization. Currently SHIB the largest meme coin by market cap. What is the cause of this rally?

Shiba Inu has been making explosive gains in the past month. Thanks to these gains, the token managed to outperform Dogecoin in terms of market capitalization. Shiba Inu is currently the largest meme coin by market cap, making it the only meme token that lived up to being the ‘Dogecoin killer‘.

In the last year, SHIB’s earnings were astounding, the most significant results occurred in the past month after it grew more than 100% to hit an all-time high of $ 0.000086. Despite dropping to around $ 0.00006385, the meme coin still ranks ahead of Dogecoin.

After these huge gains made by Shiba Inu, investors are wondering why the meme coin is winning over Dogecoin, despite being a clone of the original token.

Shiba Inu is reacting to Elon Musk’s tweets

Elon Musk was a lover of meme tokens for most of this year. During the early months of 2021, when the cryptocurrency market was at its peak, Dogecoin rose to new highs of $ 0.73. Dogecoin’s rally to those highs was attributed to Musk’s constant tweets to the token.

While Dogecoin lost most of the gains it made during the year, Musk continued to support cryptocurrencies. As a demonstration of love for the “dog sign”, Musk bought a Shiba Inu dog, which was among the first factors that sparked interest in SHIB.

Lately, most of the dog memes Musk posted on his Twitter account end up having a lot of effect on Shiba Inu and not Dogecoin.

Recently, Musk said he does not own any Shiba Inu tokens and is still a strong holder of the Dogecoin token. This admission negatively affected the SHIB prices, but quickly returned to previous highs.

The fact that SHIB did not collapse despite Musk admitting that he does not own the token has caused many investors to claim that the meme token was a ‘stronger alternative than Dogecoin in terms of the volatility caused by social media ads.

Shiba Inu may soon be listed on Robinhood

The gains made by Shiba Inu on Dogecoin were attributed to the news of the token listing on Robinhood. Earlier this year, Dogecoin went public on Robinhood and attracted a lot of attention from cryptocurrency traders, and this saw the meme token soar to record highs.

However, Dogecoin’s buzz about being listed on Robinhood has faded and now it looks like it’s Shiba Inu’s turn to benefit from this buzz. The cryptocurrency market recently speculated that the meme token will be listed on the Robinhood exchange. Given that Robinhood is one of the exchanges that serves as a major hub for meme tokens, it is expected that the SHIB listing will positively affect prices.

However, Robinhood has yet to make an official statement on the matter. The exchange had previously stated that it would carefully consider all options before making new listings. During its third quarter earnings earnings, Robinhood revealed that its revenues dropped significantly due to reduced Dogecoin related trading activity.

ShibaSwap is also a contributing factor

Shiba Inu is the only meme token that has tried to venture into the decentralized finance industry. Dogecoin has been on the market for a long time, but has failed to create any DeFi platform that will increase the utility for Dogecoin all these years.

Although it was only launched last year, Shiba Inu launched the ShibaSwap platform which allows SHIB holders to stake their tokens and earn passive income through interest. The ShibaSwap has seen explosive growth since launch earlier this year. It continues to attract many investors who want to lend and borrow tokens.

The ShibaSwap platform has increased the demand for SHIB because users who want to use the platform need these tokens. Additionally, the ShibaSwap prevents users from selling their tokens, which can create sales pressure.

If a user can find a way to freeze their SHIB tokens in ShibaSwap, they no longer need to continue selling their tokens during day trading, an action that helps stabilize SHIB’s prices. Dogecoin does not have such a mechanism, causing it to lose its competitive advantage over Shiba Inu.

It is also via ShibaSwap that the network is burning SHIB tokens. There are trillions of SHIB tokens on offer, which has created a lot of concerns about its future prices. ShibaSwap has launched a token burning mechanism that removes some SHIB tokens from supply. However, given the voluminous supply, the token burning mechanism has been criticized for burning only a small number of tokens.

Dogecoin laid the foundation for Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu enjoyed happy growth because it benefited from the foundation laid by Dogecoin. As previously mentioned, Dogecoin started its big rally earlier in the year, and by that point, very few people knew about Dogecoin or token meme. The coin came into prominence after receiving Elon Musk’s approval, which made many people curious as to what this meme coin was all about.

After Dogecoin’s earnings, many meme coins came to the fore, including Shiba Inu and Safemoon. News of people having become millionaires from owning Dogecoin over the years has caused many short-term traders to flock to these businesses to find a way to make quick profits due to their highly volatile prices.

However, many people were excluded from the Dogecoin rally because most of the gains were made by those who had previous information about the meme’s coin and had invested a sizable sum. Therefore, as Shiba Inu started to grow, investors who didn’t want to be excluded from the next big meme coin rally flocked to the market and started buying.

The Dogecoin hype seems to have faded and it has all been redirected to Shiba Inu. Therefore, while Dogecoin has a real use case of being accepted for payments and having endorsements from reputable investors like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, it has failed to attract the kind of crowd that SHIB has attracted in such a short time.

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

