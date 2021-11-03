Shiba Inu overtakes Dogecoin: what drives the rally?

The two Altcoins inspired by the meme of the Shiba they are currently among the top ten cryptocurrencies market capitalization.

In the last week Dogecoin And Shiba Inu on several occasions they have taken the lead on their rival, an element that promises the start of a new phase of the competition that sees the two tokens oppose.

At the moment Shiba Inu is having the upper hand, but what is his strengthening due to? Are we facing a lasting appreciation or is it just a temporary overtaking?

Shiba Inu surpasses Dogecoin: all the reasons

At the moment between the capitalization of the two crypto memes there is a gap of a few hundred dollars: that of SHIB slightly exceeds 36 billion dollars after the sharp decline of the last 24 hours, while for DOGE this value is about 35.9 billion dollars.

According to many experts, the rise of SHIB is not motivated by the growing interest in its technology, but by a strong one speculation implemented by the members of its own community. After all, like the DOGE also the SHIB can count on a large group of followers, who in the past have also received the support of the billionaire Elon Musk. In September, a tweet from the Tesla founder was enough to earn the 230% to Shiba Inu in seven days.

However, this feature that unites the two cryptocurrencies does not arouse euphoria and enthusiasm throughout the crypto world. On the contrary, there are many experts who identify digital currencies such as SHIB and DOGE very high risk, taking into account both the high volatility and the impossibility of drawing up long-term forecasts.

In the meantime, it would appear that the company providing cryptocurrency payment systems BitPay launched a survey regarding the next cryptocurrency to be included in its processors. Shiba Inu is among the possible voting options, but the result will not be announced until December.

SHIB and DOGE: future predictions

Since Shiba Inu’s fluctuations are proportional to the size of its community, it’s likely to imagine a continuation of its rally in the future.

However, it is difficult to predict how long SHIB will maintain its leadership in terms of capitalization over the DOGE. As previously mentioned, both cryptocurrencies are the object of speculative maneuvers by increasingly large communities, which could also enter large investors. The low price of both the SHIB and the DOGE still leaves room for earning possibilities for those who decide to diversify their capital, another element that can favor its rise.