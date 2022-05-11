Shiba Inu plates the NFTs! Is the end of NFT games near? Elon Musk is primed with Shiba, what are the massive investments for? What awaits Dogecoin? DOGEUSD SHIB SHIBUSD

photo freepik.com

Shiba Inu is another cryptocurrency branded as worthless and designed only to create a buzz in the community. Contrary to such opinions, this project is still under development. The development team working on it wants to make it more usable. It is already known that this virtual currency will be used, among others, to eliminate the NFTs that reflect digital soil in the metaverse that bears the name of that Shiba Inu currency. Several brands are also increasingly considering Dogecoin’s little brother as a possible payment method.

The narrative that at some point interest in Dogecoin’s little brother will fade due to the fact that it is only a speculative asset for profit-hungry members of the virtual currency community is slowly going into a corner. Although many investors see the Shiba Inu as another meme coin that can make good money in favorable circumstances, the team of programmers working on it strives to ensure that this project retains its value in the long term.

The fictional universe erected in honor of Shiba Inu will be inhabited by cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The key feature of this project is that its stakeholders can buy part of its metaverse in the form of NFTs, which is a piece of virtual land. But pay attention, not long ago, the well-known Italian fashion house Gucci reported its intention to accept Shiba Inu tokens. It will be one of 12 virtual currencies used by this brand to accept payments for its own goods in 5 selected locations in the United States. Reportedly, this pilot program will be rolled out to all of North America at a later stage.

Companies that want to offer their customers a choice between many payment methods, most often together with Bitcoin, choose the most famous cryptocurrencies. Recently, they have included Shiba Inu more and more. The little brother of Dogecoin is accepted, among others, by the popular American cinema chain AMC throughout the United States. Some time ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk proposed that the Shiba Inu also be added as a payment method on Twitter.