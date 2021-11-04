Shiba Inu plummets 28% due to “whale” By Investing.com







Investing.com – Lo, the meme coin that increased by more than 800 percent in October alone and entered the top 10 cryptocurrency, is the center of attention of traders after a series of transactions carried out by a “whale” who, as Cointelegraph reports, it made $ 1.55 billion from a $ 3,400 investment last August.

At the moment, the Shiba is losing 28% to $ 0.00004613, about 40% off last October 28’s record of $ 0.00008841. Despite the decline, the gain over the last 6 months is still 3,288%.

On November 2, the whale moved more than 10 trillion to four separate wallets, with a single transaction amounting to about $ 586 million, for a total of about $ 2.3 billion. Given the lack of wallet activity since last year, Cointelegraph recalls, social media users believed that the owner of the private keys no longer had access to the funds.

The transfer has triggered strong market shocks and great concern among the “whales” that dominate the SHIBA INU market cap and that, being able to move in one direction or the other, can lead to heavy losses to the blockchain-based cryptocurrency.

“If the whale decides to sell these quantities, the SHIB could lose -99.99%,” he said tweeted financial analyst Jacob Oracle (NYSE :).