Shiba Inu, Price Prediction: The Dogecoin-Killer Follows the Same Fate of the Victim

Shiba Inu price predictions

Starting at the current price level, the bullish scenario is primarily about breaking out of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $ 0.00000803 before returning to $ 0.00000850.

On the downside, Shiba Inu may continue the decline from the past week to move towards the support of $ 0.00000686 and even further towards the $ 0.00000651 level.

A third hypothesis for the very short term is the consolidation above the $ 0.000007 level and below the $ 0.00000726 level.

At least for the next trading sessions, the latter appears as one of the most likely scenarios. If the consolidation continues, then the Shiba Inu may have room to extend its bullish push further, but a further move away from the $ 0.000007 level could rekindle bearish pressure on the meme-token.

