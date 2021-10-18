News

Shiba Inu, rally of the coin after Elon Musk tweet

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A recent tweet from the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk may have been the cause of the robust price increase of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), according to several prominent members of the cryptocurrency community.

What happened

Shiba Inu’s price jumped up to 22% after a tweet from Musk; some observers have said that the price increase is due to the fact that the figure featured in the tweet published by Tesla’s CEO resembles the mascot of the meme coin holding a rocket.

The figure published by Musk consists of a rabbit-like silhouette holding a rocket, often considered a symbol of the ‘To the moon’ meme among the cryptocurrency community.

The correlation between Musk’s tweet and Shiba Inu’s rise was first observed by well-known Twitter user Mr. Whale.

Many members of the Shiba Inu community took to Twitter and correlated the two events, as the coin’s price has soared by more than 22% since the tweet was first posted.

Because it is important

Musk didn’t mention Shiba Inu in the tweet, but this isn’t the first time Musk’s tweets have impacted the price of a cryptocurrency, albeit unknowingly.

Earlier this year, in fact, Musk played a key role in helping Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to reach an all-time high; the founder of SpaceX also caused the price to drop Bitcoin after voicing his concerns about the negative impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment.

Just earlier this week Musk responded to a series of Dogecoin-related tweets, driving up the price of the meme coin.

Price movement

At the time of publication, in the early hours of Monday, Shiba Inu was up 7% to $ 0.00002788; in the last seven days SHIB has gained 2.8%. Dogecoin had a 0.9% rise to $ 0.24; Meanwhile, the smaller Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-themed meme coins are making significant gains.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

799
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
671
News

Cinema, all films out in October
624
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
572
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
515
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
455
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
445
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
411
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
374
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
302
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top