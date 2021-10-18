Shiba Inu, rally of the coin after Elon Musk tweet

A recent tweet from the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk may have been the cause of the robust price increase of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), according to several prominent members of the cryptocurrency community.

What happened

Shiba Inu’s price jumped up to 22% after a tweet from Musk; some observers have said that the price increase is due to the fact that the figure featured in the tweet published by Tesla’s CEO resembles the mascot of the meme coin holding a rocket.

( _ /) (• _ •) /> – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

The figure published by Musk consists of a rabbit-like silhouette holding a rocket, often considered a symbol of the ‘To the moon’ meme among the cryptocurrency community.

The correlation between Musk’s tweet and Shiba Inu’s rise was first observed by well-known Twitter user Mr. Whale.

BREAKING: Shiba Inu Coin $ SHIB has now surged over 21% after Elon Musks Tweet. pic.twitter.com/VlB8B2fuWh – Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) October 17, 2021

Many members of the Shiba Inu community took to Twitter and correlated the two events, as the coin’s price has soared by more than 22% since the tweet was first posted.

Because it is important

Musk didn’t mention Shiba Inu in the tweet, but this isn’t the first time Musk’s tweets have impacted the price of a cryptocurrency, albeit unknowingly.

Earlier this year, in fact, Musk played a key role in helping Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to reach an all-time high; the founder of SpaceX also caused the price to drop Bitcoin after voicing his concerns about the negative impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment.

Just earlier this week Musk responded to a series of Dogecoin-related tweets, driving up the price of the meme coin.

Price movement

At the time of publication, in the early hours of Monday, Shiba Inu was up 7% to $ 0.00002788; in the last seven days SHIB has gained 2.8%. Dogecoin had a 0.9% rise to $ 0.24; Meanwhile, the smaller Dogecoin and Shiba Inu-themed meme coins are making significant gains.