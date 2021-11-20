Shiba Inu risks ‘high signals’ after a 50% loss in 3 weeks

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme token lost more than 50% of its market valuation in the three weeks after hitting a new all-time high in late October.

On November 19th, SHIB’s price hit a local low of $ 0.00004251 after a nearly 55% correction from its ATH to $ 0.00008854. The price has recovered a small fraction of its losses, but the movement appears uncertain due to the weak trading volume, indicating that few traders have supported the rebound.

Some analysts have anticipated a strong pullback in the SHIB market, which is inevitable after the rally of more than 1,100% since October 1st.

The independent market analyst known under the pseudonym John Wick he defined the ongoing correction of SHIB a “maximum signal,“Suggesting further sell-offs in the next sessions.

SHIB / USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView, John Wick

“Buy the fix”

Price swings of 50% or more are not uncommon in the cryptocurrency market. For example, this year Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted from around $ 65,000 to less than $ 30,000 within 30 days. However, BTC later recovered to a new all-time high of $ 69,000.

Bitcoin’s volatile recovery was supported by the widespread narrative that the crypto asset represents protection from rising inflation around the world. Meanwhile, for Shiba Inu the central bullish narrative remains its “community,” like argues one of the most well-known supporters of the token, David Gokhshtein.

The founder of Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol recalled that the remarkable performance of Shiba Inu in recent months has been possible thanks to the enormous support of the community, without endorsements from big celebrities and billionaires:

“SHIB will bring more people into the crypto sector just like DOGE did. Even FLOKI with its marketing will attract eyes to the market. “

In a tweet posted on Friday, Gokhshtein asked his followers who is “cbuying the fix,”Reaffirming his confidence in one potential SHIB recovery after 50% pullback.

The bullish technical outlook

Shiba Inu’s ongoing fix has pushed the price within the range of a potential bull flag, increasing the chances of a future upward continuation.

In detail, bull flags appear as short breaks in the trend after a strong positive movement.

Related: Shiba Inu is the most popular ERC-20 token among ETH’s big whales

The pattern comprises a descending channel consisting of two parallel trend lines. Typically, bull flags result in a price breakout beyond the upper limit of the channel, which then traces an increase equal to the height of the previous rise (called the flagpole).

SHIB / USDT daily bull flag chart. Source: TradingView

That said, the next attempt to break out of the bull flag topline, if accompanied by an increase in trading volume, could push the price to $ 0.00010000.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.