Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows teeth: + 30% in one day

It has certainly not been a boring 2021 up to now in terms of cryptocurrencies: some already established assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen their price grow significantly and consolidate, others such as Dogecoin have attracted and moved interest and capital. The latter even led to the debut of a competitor, if it can be defined as follows: Shiba Inu, about which we wrote on these pages already in the month of May, today the protagonist of a real surge.

SHIB back to racing: + 30% in a few hours for the DOGE Killer

SHIB, this is the acronym that identifies the virtual currency, has seen its value soar upwards in a short time, recording about + 30%. At the time this article is written and published, it is trading at $ 0.000008580 (source CoinMarketCap). The trading volume has more than tenfolded in 24 hours, from $ 180 million to $ 2.6 billion. In the first of the two graphs attached below, the variation appreciated for a week now.

Below, however, the phenomenon observed taking into consideration a longer period, the last three months. After the peak in May, the value of the DUKE Killer was affected by a sharp decline.

Loading... Advertisements

What triggered Shiba Inu’s upward thrust? Someone has identified the cause in the initiative announced by theexchange Houbi which has decided to give 1.3 billion tokens to European customers, which can be taken advantage of until September 20.