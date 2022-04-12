Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon and Compound Added to Robinhood, Prices Rise

For

tokens SHIB, SOL, MATIC from polygonal Y COMP from compound were added to the platform Robin Hood. The speculations with Shiba Inu they finally clear up.

***

Since the beginning of this year, there were strong rumors that Shiba Inuthe second puppy meme coin, would finally be added to the platform Robin Hood. This despite the fact that in December of last year the director of operations of this company had emphatically said that at least in the short term this crypto would not be incorporated.

However, today it is a reality: Shiba Inu -with thousands of followers in the world- is one of the four new cryptocurrencies that have been included in the trading platform Robin Hood, as shown on the platform’s website.

tokens Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SUN), Polygon (MATIC) Y Compound (COMP) were added to Robin Hood Cryptothe firm’s crypto-focused trading platform.

Although there is still no information on social networks, the followers have found out both on the web and through media in English that have reviewed the news.

prices up

The prices of all four coins have risen since the news broke, as we can see in CryptoMarkets.

Shiba Inu (SHIBA) had an increase of 6.73% in the last day, but this price increase started at 7:30 am New York time, just as the news broke.

For its part, COMP rose 6.39% in the last 24 hours, being the largest jump -same as in the case of Shib– in the last hour. The same thing happened with SUNwhich increased 1.43% and from MATIC which rose 6.73% in the same period of one day and just at the time the news was made public.

The additions come after the company said last week that it activated its crypto wallet for 2 million “eligible” customers, making digital asset transfers widely possible on the long-locked investment app.

Robin Hood it already offered several cryptocurrencies, including the best known: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE).

Sources: Robin Hood, coindeskCryptoMarkets, archive

version of DailyBitcoin

Picture of unsplash

WARNING: This is an informative article. DiarioBitcoin is a means of communication, it does not promote, endorse or recommend any investment in particular. It is worth noting that investments in crypto assets are not regulated in some countries. May not be suitable for retail investors as the full amount invested could be lost. Check the laws of your country before investing.