Shiba Inu takes on Dogecoin SHIB vs DOGE

photo freepik.com

In a huge development, the Shiba Inu traded the FTX token to become the largest token in regards to its dollar value held by 1000 Ethereum whales. The FTT token was at the top of the Ethereum whale list for quite some time. Now the largest Ethereum whale has over $1.6 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens. The coin’s 24-hour trading volume has seen a 30% surge.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Shiba Inu keeps outdoing himself, but this time it looks like the Ethereum whales have bought a bargain. Shiba Inu has managed to become the first choice of Ethereum whales by replacing the FTX token. Going back to the value of cryptocurrencies that the largest Ethereum wallet has, Shiba Inu amounts to more than 1.6 billion dollars of total holding. Similarly, FTT, now the second largest coin held by whales, is worth $1.4 billion of total holdings.

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD Analysis

Shiba Inu as the protagonist of these moments, is looking quite lively compared to what we could see yesterday. We know of a large investment yesterday in Shiba inu by one of the whales of the Ethereum network… Right now we will buy Shiba for a value of about 0.00002434 dollars, a fairly high price for the 4.33% increases of the last 24 hours. The last days are characterized by falls of 8.56%. Among the most important Shiba Inu data we will observe a market capitalization of about 13,363,641,645 dollars and a market volume of 911,780,694 dollars.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

As we dig deeper, the Shiba Inu token occupies the 9th position in the list of the top 10 coins bought in the last 7 days. However, Shiba Inu is also ranked 8th in the top 10 coins sold by the largest Ethereum whales in the last 30 days. As soon as Shiberse approaches, crypto whales and enthusiasts add more and more coins to their wallets.

The second largest meme coin saw a marginal gain of 0.41% over 24 hours. The coin is trading at an average price of $0.000023, at press time. However, Shiba Inu 24-hour trading volume has seen a 24% increase. Shiba Inu is the 15th largest coin with a total market value of over $12 billion.