Shiba Inu to pay for the cinema? The sensational initiative of the AMC cinemas

The possibility of paying in AMC cinemas with Dogecoin has recently come out. As curious as it is, as an initiative, it could soon expand even to other cryptocurrencies, to be exact, the bitter rival of DOGE: Shiba Inu.

This was stated by the same Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, who in a tweet explicitly addressed the SHIBArmy. In fact, just a few hours ago, the CEO of the well-known cinema chain said that soon Bitpay will support Shiba Inu as a payment method, at his specific request, and AMC cinemas will be the first Bitpay partners to benefit from this novelty.

A surprise move for the memecoin community, which only in recent days had learned of the sensational listing of SHIB on Gemini, an important event, since it is a question of one of the most attentive exchanges to international regulation that are currently on the market.

Adam Aron’s tweet also dictated the timing of the operation, which should lead to the full operation of payments in SHIB on Bitpay and therefore in AMC cinemas in a parenthesis ranging from 60 to 120 days. Within three to four months, then, the dogecoin killer can also take us to the cinema. A curious news, which echoes the equally fascinating possibility of buying a house in Argentina with SHIB.