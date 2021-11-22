Shiba Inu Token: a SHIB ATM | Shock Video on the Net!

There community, also of geeks, which revolves around $ SHIB it is undoubtedly one of the most important of the entire circuit crypto. Latest gimmick – actually quite interesting, it’s a ATM / Bancomat which allows you to access ShibaSwap, to connect your wallet and – at least according to what would appear from the images – also to use your card.

A system of which they have begun to circulate Images in the last few hours on Twitter and which will be useful to deal with, also to understand the possible progression of $ SHIB on the market.

Are Shib ATMs / Bancomats coming? There is the first video

$ SHIB which is, at least in our opinion, at decidedly discounted prices. We can buy it with eToro – go here to get the virtual account with all the features available in free access – intermediary that offers exclusive services also for the automatic trading.

With the Copytrader we will be able to copy the largest investors operating on the cryptocurrency market, as well as other assets. We will also have access to CopyPortfolios, organized as ETF but without additional commissions. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

The ATM for Shiba Swap – the first images

They were disseminated via Twitter the first images of a ATM which allows access to ShibaSwap and – at least it would seem – also to the direct purchase of Shiba Inu Coin by credit card. A system that could only tickle the imagination and curiosity of the loudest and most active community of the crypto world – that is ShibArmy.

I thought a demonstration was better than a presentation.

This is the comment that comes from who would have created the machine, which represents a video where you see more machines, equipped with slots for cash and also for cards, offering access ShibaSwap, L’ADM which is now a crucial part of the ecosystem that revolves around $ SHIB.

The system would seem to be already working, at least to see what is reported by the video. With a caveat important though: it is not an official project, but a proposal by subjects still to be verified that will probably be proposed to the High floors from $ SHIB.

Because that’s good news for Shiba Token

$ SHIB it is in a phase of relative difficulty on the markets, with a technical situation that does not seem to be the best. The price has been in a downward phase for some time now, having reached peaks that seemed unimaginable only some time ago.

But we always talk abouteleventh cryptocurrency for marketcap and of the strongest, in terms of growth, for 2021. In addition to the technical data, the fundamental one – which concerns the world of cryptocurrencies in its essence.

This umpteenth discovery – actually of excellent technical workmanship – is once again a sign of the great strength that this community is able to express. A force that is second to none and that it could be driving force for a prompt recovery.

For the time being, we continue to believe that prices, at least at a fundamental level, are lower than they should be – which configures $ SHIB as one of the possible opportunities available now on the market.

Of course, in part it will also depend on the resilience of the entire sector, which has been coming for a couple of fluctuating weeks. But the strength of $ SHIB is also this: innovative projects such asATM we talked about today, that if it were to be of interest to those who manage the project it could start another decentralized revolution.