Shiba Inu Token accepted in theaters | confirmation from AMC arrives

In a moment that is perhaps one of the most complicated in the history of $ SHIB great news comes from Wall Street. After a Twitter voting already analyzed by our specialists, it would seem in fact that AMC is ready to introduce this cryptocurrency as a payment option.

Something that was already in the air and that has been confirmed by the CEO of the group Adam Aron during the usual and periodic earning call, that is the quarterly appointment that listed companies have to communicate the financial data of the quarter just past.

AMC confirms: Shib will be integrated into its payment systems

AMC ready for $ SHIB? Here’s what the CEO said

The theater was one of the most important, since it was the quarterly appointment during which AMC released the financial data for the last 3 months. To take the floor was the CEO Adam Aron, which had already become the protagonist of several and very important exploit just about Shiba Inu Coin.

Shiba Inu will be next on our cryptocurrency list. I can confirm today that we have been investigating with third parties – for a few months now – how we can accept cryptocurrencies and if it makes sense for AMC to launch their own.

Not only SHIB therefore, but also the possibility that AMC – which until a few weeks ago was confirmed as meme stock par excellence immediately after GameStop launch its own cryptocurrency, thus trying to make the most of thehype that has already been created around the company.

When is $ SHIB coming to AMC?

It is not yet known, given that the company has not communicated any type of deadline or indicated the companies that would be working for this integration. BitPay it should already be available, but it’s not the definitive system the group would like to use to accept cryptocurrencies. Not only is there at stake $ SHIB, but also cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as other minor tokens.

What does this mean for $ SHIB?

It is another step towards the normalization and institutionalization of a protocol that too many still see as just one meme token. While last week’s big push seems to have run out at least for now, this move by AMC confirms that $ SHIB it is here, in all likelihood, to stay.

The price around $ 0.000056 it could become an important support in an agitated and complex phase of the market, during which the dot of the cycle seems to be firmly in the hands of Bitcoin. A little patience will be needed – a virtue that especially in the world of cryptocurrencies is crucial for those who want to achieve great results, even in the short term.