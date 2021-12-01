Shiba Inu Token: New listing! Here is Mercado Bitcoin

After the listing on Kraken two days ago comes another great news for it Shibarmy, since Shiba Inu Coin it also arrived at a popular, used (but little known in Europe) exchange in Latin America.

It is about Mercado Bitcoin, which today, we also take into account the jet lag, will quote according to promise $ SHIB on its price lists. Given the volumes involved and also given the type of clientele, this is a very important step for $ SHIB and for the entire community of investors that gravitates around it.

$ SHIB also arrives on Mercado Bitcoin

We can prepare for the event – and the volatility it could trigger – with eToro – go here for a free demo account with unlimited virtual capital – intermediary that offers the possibility to invest with MetaTrader 4 And TradingView, top tools and platforms, used by the best professionals.

This broker also offers, unique in the world, a system of artificial intelligence that analyze our portfolio and indicate any errors in the management of our investment. With € 20 we can move on to a real account.

Mercado Bitcoin announces via Twitter: trading on SHIB starts from December 1st

The official announcement of the Mercado Bitcoin, through his Twitter account, on the listing of Shiba Inu Coin, with the operations which, again as reported by the Tweet, will start today, December 1, 2021.

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies of 2021 and which has a real army of followers. That’s all! Tomorrow, Shiba will be available on the Bitcoin Market. The cryptocurrency with growth of over 18,000% during this year.

An announcement that has not circulated like the others that are dedicated to this type of operations and initiatives, thanks to the strong geographical location of Mercado Bitcoin, on a continent where members of the Shibarmy they are less than anywhere else.

The news, however, is extremely important, given that we are talking aboutcryptocurrency exchange which is the most important, for volumes transacted, of the whole South America, a continent that is always with greater conviction looking out into the world of cryptocurrencies and investments in this type of operation.

When will $ SHIB officially go public?

The post is about December 1, however, referring to tomorrow. Given the jet lag however, we must consider this post as published yesterday, with today that should be the fateful day. We will continue to update you on Twitter on when the official will be given at the start of the operations. Operations that could accentuate the volatility of the asset, which today is correcting after yesterday’s good run following the listing on Kraken.

A good sign however, overall, for $ SHIB, which is added to another relevant one exchange, although it is little known in our area. Growth, at least in terms of reach, should be taken for granted.