The great moment has arrived: the only one great exchange which was not yet listed on the list Shiba Inu it would be ready for today. It is about Kraken, which although it has less interesting volumes than Coinbase, Binance And Crypto.com, could also bring several important clients closer.

It all started with a tweet, which he asked 2,000 likes – little thing for it ShibArmy – in exchange for the quotation today of $ SHIB. Mission accomplished, since the likes, at the time of writing, have become over 55,000.

Kraken will host Shiba starting today

A news bullish – according to the classic cycle of quotations of the main cryptocurrencies on the largest exchanges. We can exploit it with the eToro known platform – go here to get a free virtual account with all the best features (including crypto – auto trading ) – the only intermediary among those offering $ SHIB in the price list, as it is equipped with important features fintech that we cannot find anywhere else.

Let’s talk about the CopyTrader – to copy those who invest and get the best results, or to spy on how the market is moving. We also have the CopyPortfolios, which include several crypto stocks within them, organized as if they were ETFs but without additional fees. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Listing on Kraken: when will it arrive and what it will mean for $ SHIB?

With the listing of Shiba Inu Token on Kraken the circle of listings closes, at least in scope relating to exchange, for the cryptocurrency which was the real surprise of the 2021. A relatively late listing, at least compared to groups like Coinbase And Crypto.com who had moved well in advance. A quotation that, for an important group like Kraken he could not have delayed any longer. It all started with a survey on Twitter – which he requested 2,000 likes in order to proceed with the quotation on his exchange.

🐶 ♥ ️🐶 ♥ ️🐶 ♥ ️🐶 ♥ ️🐶@brianchoffman said if we get 2,000 likes we will list $ SHIB tomorrow – but he doesn’t think we can do it.#SHIBArmy where you at? 👇 👇 👇

💬 🔁 ♥ ️ – Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 1, 2021

Brian Hoffman [che è il Product Lead di Kraken, NDR] he said if we hit 2,000 likes we will list $ SHIB tomorrow [che si riferisce ad oggi, NDR]. He doesn’t think we’ll be able to do it. ShibArmy, where are you?

A reminder that could only break through the threshold set in a few minutes, with the tweet that has now even exceeded the quota 55,000 like. A very low limit, which suggests a decision actually born earlier in the paintings of Kraken, probably enticed by the very high volumes that this cryptocurrency it is doing registration on other exchanges and also on trading platforms as well.

What does this quotation mean for the Shib token?

As promised by Kraken, will happen today. In conjunction with the listing, it is more than legitimate to expect a further increase in volumes and value, given that $ SHIB it will also become accessible to those who use this exchange as a priority or exclusive. It is the same that we have seen in conjunction with the quotes on Coinbase and other major exchanges. Bull run induced by the listing on important markets which were then almost always followed by corrections, even if reduced.

We must therefore try to ride a high expected volatility – taking into account what is a very normal market dynamics that we have all come to know over time. To ride this kind of situations we have the Capital.com platform – go here to test it with a free virtual account that includes all platforms – the best for the short and very short term thanks to the integration of platforms such as MetaTrader 4 And TradingView. We will also be able to use it in both directions, that is, riding the rise induced by Kraken and also some possible mini-corrections, should it arise.

What if a second quote arrives?

Through our Twitter account yesterday we gave an anticipation which, however, still needs to confirmations. However the assumption that today, Tuesday November 2, you can have two level quotes, it is certainly suggestive.

The name is one of those who cannot be pronounced due to superstition. Although we are sure that all our readers are clear who is the subject of the speculations of the last few hours.