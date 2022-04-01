Shiba Inu touched and sunk, like Melendi… SHIB will take down the Metaverse and you know it

photo freepik.com

Shiba Inu might be the most hyped crypto project in the history of the crypto industry. The truth is that the price of Shiba has risen over 50,000% in less than a year in 2021, making it the first meme coin to enter the top 10 cryptocurrency list.

Nonetheless, since November 2022, the Shiba Inu has been in a tailspin, and the hype has been dying fast. During this time, Bitgert was skyrocketing and publicity was growing rapidly. Now… Bitgert is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies in growth and development. The Bitgert team has achieved a lot in building this project, but the biggest breakthrough has been the launch of the BRC20 blockchain. The Bitgert blockchain remains one of the most discussed topics more than a month after launch.

The performance of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has been nothing but disappointing in the last 5 months. The hype of the coins has rapidly subsided and the price has plummeted at a rapid rate. Crypto investors who bought the token when it was at its peak in October 2021 are still counting on losses due to the persistent decline.

Shiba Inu is bad. Of course, today is the day that Shiba Inu is more off track than we have seen in recent days. Shiba Inu is right now at $0.00002547, but we have seen it before at 8.27% higher levels, exactly yesterday. The week has been bringing Shiba Inu increases of 2.73%. What about the market capitalization and volume data? They are sums of 13,976,159,186 and 1,511,547,442 dollars, respectively.

The lack of utility in the Shiba Inu ecosystem has been the biggest challenge and the reason the currency has tanked. The team hasn’t created enough products that give the network a real use case. That’s why investors are flocking to more utility projects like Bitgert and others. Being an Ethereum-based token also affects transaction volume due to the high cost of fuel. But this problem has been solved by the Bitgert bridge, which allows exchanging the Shiba Inu token on the Bitgert chain. The Bitgert Bridge could give Shiba Inu a new life.