Shiba Inu Towards Robinhood Listing, Dogecoin Also Bounces From Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – New rally after months of silence, running past double digits on Thursday morning on rumors of a possible listing on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ :).

The ‘meme coin’, currently 14th in the top ranking for virtual coins, is up more than 12% to $ 0.00003208 for a market cap of $ 17.5 billion. The renewed enthusiasm for the joke-created token is also leading to purchases on Elon Musk’s favorite crypto, currently up 13% to $ 0.1736.

Nearly flat reaction on Robinhood (NASDAQ 🙂 stock, up a slight 0.4% in the US pre-market on Thursday to $ 16.32 per share. According to the consensus of the Investing Pro platform, the stock is ‘overvalued’ with a fair value of $ 11.06.

With bullish sentiment spread across the crypto universe, the charts show a rebound from the $ 0.000027 support, even as the Shiba remains down 62% from the highs of $ 0.00008 reached in October 2021.

Despite new speculations, last October, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev denied plans to include in the app, stating that “it’s all about security, right? Therefore, we will generally not be the first to add new assets. We want to make sure it goes through a rigorous set of criteria. “

Bitso, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Mexico by trading volume, instead accepted the Shiba as a trading currency on January 11, although for now the volumes on the meme token remain subdued.