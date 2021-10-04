News

Shiba Inu, weekly rise of almost 17%

The price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was up 16.6% over the past week, outperforming the rival cryptocurrency’s gain by nearly 4.4%.

What happened

In the early hours of Monday Shiba Inu observed a daily rise of 3.7% to $ 0.000008372, while Dogecoin lost 1.5% to $ 0.2153.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are currently trending, respectively in sixth and seventh position, among the most cited coins on Twitter, according to data from CoinTrendz.

Because it is important

Shiba Inu’s earnings come after the International Business Times reported that an unidentified cryptocurrency whale, which on Friday bought a staggering 6 trillion SHIB tokens, again bought a total of 276 billion Shiba Inu coins on Saturday. through three separate transactions.

This large purchase has boosted the value of the cryptocurrency that calls itself “Dogecoin’s killer”.

The purchases come in a context of speculation according to which Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) could introduce Shiba Inu soon after the highly anticipated cryptocurrency wallets feature is released.

The cryptocurrency exchange last month Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) introduced the token on its trading platform.

