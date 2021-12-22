Shiba Inu: Whale buys $ 136 million

Shiba Inu Coin – as we already told yesterday – is going through a moderate moment of strength, supported by a recovery of the whole sector and – as we will see in this in-depth analysis – also by the moves of some whales.

There have been very substantial purchases in the last few 24 hours – a sign that many large investors in the compartment they are actually following the token and piling up in anticipation of the next bull run.

The whales continue to bet on $ SHIB

Clear indications that anyone who wants to can follow on eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with access to all features, including automatic trading – an intermediary who was among the first in the world to offer $ SHIB to its customers.

This is where we can resort to CopyTrader – investment system in Automated trading which allows you to copy investors that are getting the best results, even within the world of cryptocurrencies. In addition we can opt for the CopyPortfolios, which offer us the top of the world of cryptocurrencies in one title. With $ 50 we can activate ours real account.

Whales at the big rigs: purchased more than 100 million dollars in less than 24 hours

The sum is important, even for cryptocurrencies which have a decent market capitalization such as Shiba Inu Coin. In fact, we are talking about $ 4 trillion SHIB, which at the time of purchase were valid 136 million dollars approximately. An impressive sum, for a purchase that would have caused a sensation even in more capitalized protocols such as Ethereum.

To buy was a whale which overall is among the prime 80 of the whole ecosystem Ethereum for values ​​held, and which has the About 25% in $ SHIB, with important positions also in the world of crypto gaming Such as $ GALA and $ ENJ, protocols also these that on Cryptocurrency.it we follow with great attention. Important, immediately after that of $ SHIB, the position held in $ MANA.

The key to reading

Despite having received a setback, the world of the gaming on blockchain is for many analysts the one on which very important investments will end up for the 2022 and this could seem the common thread of this very particular portfolio.

Yes, because also Shiba Inu Coin , as the readers of Criptovaluta.it will soon become such a token: development was announced only a few days ago of an game which will in all likelihood see the light in the 2022.

$ SHIB will therefore fully enter the niche of gaming, having dominated throughout the 2021 that of meme token – category to which today it would be reductive to force it. Therefore, interesting months are expected for 2022, in particular if the shopping from the Whales, the whales who have an important capital at their disposal, should they repeat themselves.

With a note for whom does not care of this niche within the world crypto: the correlation between $ SHIB And $ BTC it often gets very high, especially on the occasion of bull run of the first. Excellent signs on a day when the market is Bitcoin is struggling to stay above altitude $ 49,000.