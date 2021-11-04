Shiba Inu, what is the meme-token that is popular among cryptocurrencies and how it works – Corriere.it

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency that has become one of the most popular of the moment and which, in a few months from its birth in 2020, has registered a strong rise. The rapid growth has inevitably intrigued investors and digital currency enthusiasts, so much so that they bet on the new currency. The uptrend of last week pushed the price of cryptocurrencies even higher – Bitcoin first – and also involved Shiba Inu, who in seven days earned 42.61% reaching the absolute record on Sunday 24 October with a value of 0.0000455 dollars. The market capitalization of over $ 9 billion.

Shiba Inu Coin: what Shiba Inu, to be precise, a meme-token born in August 2020 by its creator, known simply as Ryoshi, a bit for fun. On the model of the Dogecoin (so much so that he copied the symbol of the dog), which opened this type of market, a Erc 20 token, which means it is based on the token creation protocol linked to the Ethereum system (second digital currency in the world), and takes advantage of the enormous potential and virality of the so-called memes circulating on the web to raise not so much a large amount of investments as a community around its ecosystem, which has the task of continuously pushing the meme on the internet so that its popularity stay high. The paradox with respect to its incredible resemblance to the Dogecoin that introduces himself as Doge killer, his direct opponent.



How the ecosystem works The Ethereum network, on which the Shiba Inu coin is based, is considered one of the safest and most consolidated in the cryptocurrency sector. The choice of ndo not use its own blockchain to take advantage of maximum decentralization. The Shiba Inu system, albeit born in a playful context, cared for in every detail and explained in the woofpaper, a canine term that indicates the whitepaper: a pdf available on the official website that illustrates the operation and objectives of the project. This world consisting of three tokens: Shib the principal and can be exchanged with any other member of the Erc 20 family; Leash (leash in English), born as a rebate, or with a flexible monetary base so that it represents a certain proportion of the value of Shib, which today is issued to a maximum of 107,647 tokens; finally, Bone (bone in English), only available on the channel ShibaSwap up to a maximum of 250 million units. All three can be staking, that is, in a process that allows owners to earn rewards, allowing them to earn 33% on a weekly basis. The remaining 67% is subjected to a lock (ie limited access to a resource) for six months.

The roller coaster due to Elon Musk The strong surge of the coin, so much so that it enters the top 20 crypto assets (now even elevated to eleventh place), which began on October 4 when Tesla’s boss is a major investor in cryptocurrencies (admittedly in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin) Elon Musk posted the photo of the his little dog, a Shiba Inu. As early as June, he announced that the puppy, of Japanese origin, would soon arrive, then another tweet in September. All small clues that the community around the world of digital currencies has interpreted as one confirmation of the entrepreneur on his investment in Shiba Inu coin. The denial came a few days later, on 24 October, when the official Twitter account of the cryptocurrency tagged the person concerned asking him How many Shib tokens do you own ?. A word from Musk was enough to plunge the value by more than 8% in a few minutes: None. However, it was not enough to bury him forever. Shiba Inu got up stronger than before.

The petition Supporters of the popular Shiba Inu have opened one petition on Charge.org to ask the commission-free trading platform Robinhood (Nasdaq: Hood) – which has already accepted Dogecoin with enormous success – to list their cryptocurrency on their portal. The instance very close to reaching the 300 thousand signatures, precisely at 285 thousand. The enthusiasm led to the spread of the false news that the listing of the meme-token was imminent, to the point that the management of Robinhood itself had to deny. The CEO Vladimir Tenev said: The priority is safety. We generally don’t add new assets first. We want to make sure it goes through a rigorous set of criteria. But it hasn’t explicitly stated whether or not it intends to list it in the future, given that last week the rival in the US Public.com beat it on time and listed Shiba Inu.

