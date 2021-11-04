Shiba Inu, why is the coin price plummeting today?

Early Thursday morning Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was down 15.1% daily to $ 0.00005675.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the meme cryptocurrency has dropped 14.66%.

In the last 24 hours SHIB has lost 14.03% against Bitcoin and 14.08% against Ethereum.

SHIB is up 330.46% over the past 30 days and 821.04% over the past 90.

With a market capitalization of $ 31.16 billion, SHIB is now the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world; SHIB lags behind rival currency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which with a market capitalization of 35.25 billion dollars occupies the ninth place, according to the ranking compiled by CoinMarketCap. In the last 24 hours DOGE had a decline of 2.67% to 0.27 dollars.

Why is it moving?

SHIB’s daily decline is much sharper than DOGE’s, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.21% to $ 2.470 billion.

A Shiba Inu billionaire who turned $ 8,000 of SHIB investment into $ 5.7 billion was seen moving the funds through the blockchain on Wednesday.

The investor-linked wallet transferred 40 trillion SHIB tokens, worth $ 2.7 billion, into four different portfolios, according to an earlier report.

SHIB’s drop occurred as investors anticipated the moves of whales liquidating their holdings by sending the coins to exchanges.

The meme cryptocurrency was among the most cited digital currencies, according to data from Cointrendz; SHIB was also trending on the CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko price monitoring websites.

Notably, most of the major cryptocurrencies performed subdued on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would begin reducing its monthly asset purchases by the end of November.