Shiba Inu, why is the price falling today?

In the early hours of Thursday Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) observed a daily loss of 7.37% to $ 0.00004272.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the token has gained 5.05%.

In the last 24 hours SHIB lost 7.07% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 3.68% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In the last 90 days SHIB has gained 504.08%, while in the last 30 days it has recorded -39.02%.

At the end of October, the Ethereum-based token had reached an all-time high of $ 0.00008845; at the time of publication, Shiba Inu was down 51.71% from that level.

Why is it moving?

SHIB, who calls himself the killer of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), lost ground to par with other major digital currencies, as the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies dropped 1.38% to $ 2.6 trillion.

At the time of publication, SHIB was found not to have sparked much interest on Twitter, having been mentioned in 317 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz.

The most cited coins, Bitcoin and Solana, got 943 and 884 tweets respectively.

SHIB’s recent rally, induced by its listing on the major cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, is running out.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG), a company that said Tuesday it will integrate SHIB as a payment method, installed an outdoor billboard in downtown Los Angeles featuring the SHIB mascot on Wednesday.

Through a statement, Newegg said it will accept SHIB as a form of payment on its website in time for the holiday season.

Meanwhile, ‘the wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort stated that cryptocurrencies such as DOGE and SHIB “have no value and are useless”; Belfort said the creators of such coins “should go to jail”.

