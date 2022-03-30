Shiba Inu will disappear and cease to exist… SHIB A similar future awaits Dogecoin DOGE

photo freepik.com

Critics say that the Shiba Inu has no real value and that the current growth it enjoys is purely due to speculation. The October price rally was sparked by rumors that the Shiba Inu will be listed on the Robinhood platform.

On the other hand, the Shib Army is immersed in the burning process, which is not giving the expected result. Despite destroying tokens in large numbers, demand continues to fall at a potentially higher rate. Uniqueness in SHIB is extremely rare. For example, it was reported that the Shiba Inu developers are ready to wait for the planned Ethereum upgrade to solve the fundamental challenges. Also, due to the reduction in the purchase and trading of Shiba Inu tokens, the cryptocurrency is gradually losing its popularity and face.

Similar to Shiba Inu, experts predict two extremes for Dogecoin. Despite being the top memecoin, Dogecoin is continuously moving down. According to predictions, Dogecoin will start the year 2025 at $0.14 before rising to $0.17 in March. Contradicting this, some experts say that Dogeocin’s unlimited supply, limited usefulness, lack of a fundamental trigger, lack of uniqueness, and loss of popularity will drive investors out of the memecoin.