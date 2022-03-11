Shiba Inu WILL FALL with a crash! SHIB Dogecoin and Cardano bring good news! ADA DOGE

photo freepik.com

The prices of cryptocurrencies today, Friday, March 11, 2022, join in rises and falls worth seeing… Are we going back to the buying zone? That would be a good opportunity to fatten our portfolio! We certainly expected a different year for the cryptocurrencies Cardano ADA, Dogecoin DOGE and Shiba Inu SHIB. In general, it seems that we expected a different future for global markets, until we were surprised by the current war between Russia and Ukraine, an attack that has brought down the world economy.

Cardano ADA Review

Cardano investors are sharpening their nails again seeing how the cryptocurrency retreats to lower levels, the most interesting for their purchase. Although right now we see values ​​of 0.8039, we must remember that it is the effect of the falls of 0.55% in the last hours and the rises of 8.15% in the last week. Let’s look at data like the market capitalization of $27,052,236,312 and the market volume of $794,048,927.

Dogecoin DOGE Review

Dogecoin is at $0.1168 and will go even lower! The prices of this cryptocurrency are constantly falling, no matter how much they intersperse the odd rise. The last hours have been marked by increases of 0.47%, while the last week has been maintaining downward slopes of 7.73%. Do you want to know more details? Take a look at the market cap of about $15,500,104,095 and a market volume of $427,090,808.

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD Analysis

Shiba Inu today gives us prices of about 0.00002244 dollars, almost going back to 5 zeros… We see falls and more falls, in the case of 1.84% and 9.76% so far in the last 24 hours and the last 7 days respectively. Let’s see the market volume of the last 24 hours, which was close to $715,041,206 and a capitalization of about $12,316,988,503.

