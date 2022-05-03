Shiba Inu withdrawn from circulation forever, who will be the successor to Shiba? SHIB SHIBUSD Dogecoin Killer on the way to the graveyard of cryptocurrencies… DOGE DOGEUSD

Technology

Shiba Inu withdrawn from circulation forever, who will be the successor to Shiba?

photo freepik.com

We are well aware that the month of April for the Shiba Inu was all the low until its price jumped 21 when the major cryptocurrency exchange pushed the digital currency on April 12. The new combustion engine, presented last weekend, has also caused quite a stir. Recent events will affect the price of Shiba Inu in the near future…

Recently, it is also called Dogecoin Killer, which is also based on the image of the Shiba Inu breed dog.

It recently burned up to 8 billion tokens in the first 24 hours. Keep in mind that 70% of the Shiba Inu supply is owned by 14 whales, which doesn’t really help small investors. The cryptocurrency price forecast of most platforms is definitely bullish.

Shiba Inu is reducing its offer in the cryptocurrency market…

Let us remember that burning means that the digital currency is removed from circulation forever. The purpose of doing this is to make the coins rarer so that their price increases.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

The Shiba Inu developers said that the coin burning portal is set up so that users have the satisfaction of burning Shiba Inu on a regular basis.

Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020. Recently, it is also called Dogecoin Killer, which is also based on the image of the Shiba Inu breed dog. Both coins are extremely popular, especially among individual investors looking for good investment opportunities. The project quickly grew from a decentralized Shiba Inu token to an ecosystem that also includes LEASH and BONE tokens, a decentralized ShibaSwap exchange, and a Shiba incubator for non-tradable tokens. , NFT.

