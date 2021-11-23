Shiba Inu’s team warns investors against scams

The team behind the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token meme has issued a public warning against numerous online scams targeting mainly altcoin investors interested in SHIB.

The proactive notice was published in the form of tweet indicating the various methods used to deceive unsuspecting victims from the Shiba Inu community.

“Be careful and safe, #ShibArmy! We have been notified of a recent scam on social media and other communication platforms. Here is a short video to provide more information on this. “

Stay Alert & Safe #ShibArmy! We’ve been made aware of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication platforms. Here’s a quick video to provide more information on the matter. pic.twitter.com/UOh50WsJSQ – Shib (@Shibtoken) November 21, 2021

The warning reveals: “A fake Telegram group on Shiba was spread across all social media. Scammers impersonate official accounts and create fake users. These scammers respond to general posts.“

While Shiba Inu attracts would-be crypto millionaires and billionaires, the bad guys have stepped up their efforts by targeting unwary investors on social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram. Some of the more common methods used to contact potential victims include impersonating official accounts and using hashtags like #shib #shibarmy #leash #shibaswap and #bone.

Also, Shiba Inu’s warning points out that the community is not offering any kind of promotions including airdrops, bonuses, giveaways or gifts. As a general rule, investors should not share their wallet keys or credentials, follow social media accounts or join fake groups.

Inspired by the success of Shiba Inu, numerous canine-themed tokens have started flooding the crypto market. On October 28, SHIB hit an all-time high of $ 0.000086 but is now struggling to hold its value.

The development team behind Shiba Inu created and launched another token called Doge Killer (LEASH), which recently posted a gain of 130.3%.

In addition to the mainstream adoption of the token, a growing community of investors has pushed SHIB on some of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance.US And Crypto.com

The hype surrounding the Dogecoin (DOGE) spinoff is attributed to a protracted bull market that has generated substantial profits on small investments. As Cointelegraph reported, an $ 8,000 investment made by a 35-year-old warehouse manager in early 2021 is now worth over $ 1 million.