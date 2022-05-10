Shiba is on the tightrope! Nothing left for Cardano anymore… Dogecoin and its continued way down in value SHIB SHIBUSD DOGE DOGEUSD ADA ADAUSD

photo freepik.com

These three cryptocurrencies are among the most popular among the public, due to their short sale values ​​and their constantly changing valuation. Today Shiba, Doge and Cardano would show losses again, marking more bearish figures than the previous days. They have left us in an alarming wait, to see recover even an amount of what was invested.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Stop the Shiba!

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for Sunday May 8 at 7:44 am, a value of $0.00001875. And as part of this 24-hour analysis, today at 7:44 am, a total value of $0.00001769. The final results give losses in (-5.98%) in a range of 24 hours.



The current values ​​would be a continuous downturn that began approximately on April 20, as the days passed, the general valuation of Shiba reduced considerably, generating losses in “influential” amounts until today. Regarding weekly levels, Shiba would have a higher reduction, even almost double what we were seeing yesterday, with (-17.91%) since last May 2.

Today, from its first hours, Shiba would continue with the low amounts in general matters, but without detracting from the highs in a 24-hour range, which would last until 7 pm.

With the continuity of the hours, they would have gone through 3 breaks that would mark new bearish figures that would not have been seen for a long time. The first two breaks were in medium proportions, but they would last a short time to recover almost 100% of the losses, however, the last one still does not put an end to the bearish amounts. This last break started from 3:24 am, where it started to fall suddenly in high amounts, and so far there is no indication that it will stop.

The highest amount occurred yesterday at 13:34 pm, with a total amount of $0.00001903. On the other hand, his lowest amount would be the last mentioned security that he purchased at 7:44 am today.



Current Shiba Inu chart for the last 24 hours

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Doge Sinks as Investor Faith

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, yesterday at 7:44 am it had a value of $0.1252. And as of today, May 9, at 7:40 am, it had a total value of $0.1221. These results obtained give a (-2.57%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

Dogecoin has a very unstable monthly graph and with various long movements in its process, but the bearish amounts are the ones that would cover the numbers in a large percentage. Affecting more than everything, to the valuation of this week, where for today it would have losses to the value of (- 8.22%)

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, Dogecoin started with already bearish amounts, but in a context of the day, they would be placed as “bullish” by the initial reference of the day, giving it an end at 12:30 pm. During these said hours, a slip would have occurred that was overshadowed by the speed of his recovery, where he started from 7:04 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

With the arrival of dawn, another break would appear but to a greater extent, where even the current one does not have an end, continuing with the bearish amounts in medium proportions.

The highest reference that could be reached within 24 hours would be the one at 13:35 pm, with an amount of $0.1263. While the lowest amount occurred at 5:04 am, with a value of $0.1219.



Current Dogecoin chart for the last 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Nothing Left for Cardano Anymore

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 7:44 am, had a reference amount in $0.7394. And for today at 7:39 am, it presents a value in $0.7061. That is why the final result would be attached with a percentage in (-4.52%) of losses in a range of 24 hours.

The more days go by, Cardano is further from being able to recover the amounts lost for the month, its valuation is the lowest compared to the beginning of April. Giving you losses in (- 10.90%) during the last week.

Speaking more specifically of today’s chart, the “bullish” amounts in a range of the day would have been seen for long hours and maintaining the idea of ​​not falling further on the charts. However, with the arrival of 4 am, the amounts would fall sharply, marking a new downward trend of amounts and putting Cardano on the tightrope, so far there is no indication that it will stop.

The highest amount occurred last night, at 9:20 p.m. with a total of $0.7591. While its lowest value occurred at 8:14 am today, with a total of $0.6973.



Current Cardano chart for the last 24 hours