Shiba messes it up again! SHIB Dogecoin goes down in history… DOGE Cardano falls face down ADA

photo freepik.com

The cryptocurrency market does not stop and will not stop very soon in its search for higher and higher peaks, although right now is not exactly a good time for it. We are at Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and after a very bad month of February, we find ourselves in the month of March full of changes in trend, which are not good for a large part of investors either. This is what is happening with Cardano ADA, Dogecoin DOGE and Shiba Inu SHIB.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Cardano ADA Review

Cardano is totally out of hand. In the end it will be true that Cardano will return to its prices before the collapse, of approximate values ​​and even higher than 0.8 dollars. Right now its price is still around $0.8126. The rises that we have been mentioning are 0.18% in the last few hours and a drop of 15.95% in the last week. The market capitalization of the last 24 hours of Cardano is $27,384,969,308, while the market volume is $1,087,289,016.

Real-time chart of the Cardano ADAUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Dogecoin DOGE Analysis

What about Dogecoin, how quiet and behind it has been staying? What has been happening are the more and more frequent drops rewarded with increases that are too weak to allow Dogecoin to recover its positions in the ranking of cryptocurrencies. We see Dogecoin right now at $0.1195. Do you know how far her climbs go? We are not referring to a 0.09% rise in the last 24 hours, and a 9.97% fall in the last 7 days. Those are the movements that offer results of about $15,871,491,112 of last hours market capitalization and about $517,515,784 of last hours market volume.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGEUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Shiba Inu SHIB Analysis

Shiba Inu we bought it for about 0.00002338 dollars. Do you know their most important data of the last hours? Keep an eye on the market capitalization, which is around $12,856,274,786, and the market volume of approximately $866,258,075. Right now, Binance Coin shows us its latest increases of 2.28%, which on a larger scale, the weekly, are 10.34%

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame