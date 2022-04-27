Shiba recovered! Dogecoin generated more than 25% gains in one day… Cardano rose, but would only have regained what it lost SHIB SHIBUSD DOGE DOGEUSD ADA ADAUSD

photo freepik.com

Shiba would surprise everyone with his figures obtained today, while Cardano is not far behind and generated the joy of every investor who bet on him, earning more than 25% in the course of 24 hours. Cardano on the other hand, recovered the amounts it had on the 24th, before the tragedy that happened yesterday.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Review of the Day – Improvements Came in Time for Shiba

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 25 at 7:20 am, a value of $0.00002338. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 7:14 am a total value of $0.00002457.

As we have already detailed, yesterday was one of the lowest days for almost all cryptocurrencies, giving it the lowest figures of even the entire month. On the other hand, Shiba Inu would have improved in a great magnitude, recovering a very considerable amount up to the current time.

Within the first hours of the morning it would have continued with its red figures, so that later, at 13:35 pm, it would begin to rise little by little. There were two occasions where the figures rose to large amounts, the first began at 7:15 p.m. and the second at 9:25 p.m., although after these increases it would have dropped a small amount, it remains with bullish figures compared to the previous day . These final results give a (+5.01%) of figures won in a range of 24 hours.

The lowest amount happened around 9:00 am yesterday, where the figures would be in the $0.00002252. On the other hand, its highest amount would be reflected yesterday also at 21:25 pm, with a value of $0.00002516.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Review of the Day – But What a U-Turn! Dogecoin impressed with its huge figures

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, for yesterday at 7:20 am, it had a value of $0.1288. And as of today, April 26, at 7:17 am, it had a total value of $0.1608.

What a great change that Dogecoin has handled today, it started with amounts below the initial amount until 1:30 p.m., and then began to rise in medium and prolonged magnitudes until the current time. We could point out that today’s figures are the highest of the week and the second with respect to the month. These results give a (+25.44%) of figures won in a range of 24 hours.

The highest reference that could be reached within this day would be yesterday at 21:24 pm with a total amount of $0.1675. On the other hand, the lowest amount also happened yesterday at 11:25 am with a total of $0.1239.



Dogecoin current chart for 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Regained the amounts it made days before the biggest slip of the month.

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 7:20 am had a reference amount in $0.8735. And for today at 7:16 am it presents a value in $0.8936.

Cardano would have started off on the wrong foot, having a very large break from the first now, with figures well below the initial amount and which would last until a maximum of 20:45 pm. It was past this hour, where he would begin to rise in medium and prolonged amounts, ending with these few profits until the current hour. The final result would be attached with a percentage of profits in (+ 2.22%) in a range of 24 hours.

Your highest amount would be at 12:49 am, with a total of $0.9017. While its lowest value occurred yesterday at 10:10 am, with a total of $0.8305.



Current Cardano chart for 24 hours