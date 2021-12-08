Shiba signs agreement with PlaySide | Here is the game based on Shiba Inu Coin

The detractors of Shiba Inu Coin they can accuse the protocol of any kind of lack, but little can say about the seriousness of those who manage it. Yet another promise kept, yet another project started and in our opinion yet another bullish choice.

Here comes the official for it development of the videogame that will have Shiba Inu as the protagonist – as well as the official nature of the agreement with one of the video game production houses most important in the world. Just as Shytoshi Kusama had announced just a few weeks ago.

A bombshell for investors and enthusiasts

Extremely bullish news in the medium and long term for Shiba Inu Coin. We can invest through eToro – go here to get the free virtual account with all the professional features already active – intermediary that offers the top in both short trading and medium and long holding.

This is where we find means for automatic trading such as the CopyTrader – which offers us the opportunity to invest by copying the investors who have the highest returns on the platform. We also have the WebTrader easy to use, but with the best tools to do short trading, with advanced technical analysis and social sentiment. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Shiba chooses PlaySide Studios – here are the terms of the agreement

The news that hit the market like a bolt from the blue is the agreement between Shiba Inu Coin And PlaySide Studios, a video game development company based in Australia and which is also quoted at the stock exchange. A group that has more than 50 games developed and a team of over 100 developers.

A game dev full blown – category AAA – and that he has already worked with franchise very important like The Walking Dead, Jumanji, SpongeBob, and many others. A house that suggests that the game of Shiba Inu Coin will be more focused on mobile – to offer an experience that can reach the greatest number of players.

As for the type of game, we have confirmation that it will be a game of collectible cards – in style MtG or Hearthstone? – and that in all likelihood it will also make extensive use of NFT to represent playing cards.

The other terms of the agreement

This will not be an in game revenue sharing, in the sense that Shiba will pay a fixed sum and acquire the full rights of the game. No part of any proceeds will go to the house itself.

There are no deadlines for the publication of the same for now – even if we cannot expect this to happen by return of post. The development of such complex games that are made by production companies of this importance have technical times that must be respected and that make the release of the game more possible in 2022 forwarded.

Furthermore PlaySide Studio will receive payment in US dollars and no part of the remuneration is provided for in cryptocurrencies, at least from what emerges from the contract that PlaySide Studios issued theASX.

What does this mean for $ SHIB?

It depends – in the sense that the effects of this choice may be of different intensity depending on the level of integration of the cryptocurrency within the game.

Overall, however, it is one strongly bullish choice for the group – which confirms that it also has ideas and development possibilities for the brand in the medium and long term. With that extra bit of credibility for having fulfilled, once again, the promises made.