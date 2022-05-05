Shiba surprises the investors and explodes! Litecoin breaks the 100 usd barrier! Cardano breaks the bearish structure!

photo freepik.com

In the last few hours, the vast majority of secondary cryptocurrencies have recovered after negative days and it surprises investors, these rebounds could mean the recovery of these assets.

Shiba picks up momentum and could surprise us in the coming sessions.

The price recovered from a big drop in previous days due to the uncertainty of the liquidity of the markets, since the price was discounting the rise in interest rates in the United States, which helped the US dollar a lot, that’s why shiba against the US dollar last time lost around 20% which scared market participants but now it has recovered after making a low this month at 0.00001856 usd and has recovered from that low by 18%, the price also rebounded in that area, it was the low of the month of June and it is a strong support area at the moment, but the structure is still bearish and the price can be aligned with a resistance area at 0.00002637 usd, this last area can be exploited by market participants for shorts as shown in the following chart:

Shiba chart against the US dollar on a 4-hour timeframe source-tradingview

Litecoin breaks the $100 barrier.

The price was forming an inverted shoulder head shoulder that is being fulfilled so far and if there are corrections, the breakout zone is key for market participants who are bullish, that zone is at 102.51 usd and the figure head projection can give a boost to litecoin against the US dollar to the area of ​​112.69 usd as seen in the following chart:

Litecoin chart against the US dollar on a 4-hour timeframe source-tradingview

Cardano with momentum but approaching a resistance zone.

The price had a great movement in the last hours in favor of the buyers and has risen from the low of the last 7 days by 21% going from 0.74028639 usd which was a key support zone to 0.89725215 usd, the price currently it is recovering and can continue this movement at levels of 0.98822094 usd, in this last zone the price may have corrections since the buyers would take advantage to withdraw profits and perhaps resume in more favorable positions to resume purchases.

Litecoin chart against the US dollar on a 4-hour timeframe source-tradingview