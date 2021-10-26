Shibanomics, up 1,033.87% in the last 24 hours

On Monday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPT: SHIB) continued to post strong gains after Shiba Inu continued to rise and Dogecoin moved into negative territory.

What happened

In the last 24 hours Shibanomics (CRYPTO: SHIBIN) was up 1,033.87% trading at 0.0000002119 at the time of publication, after hitting an all-time high of $ 0.0000002176 earlier yesterday; the coin gained 1,020.3% against Bitcoin and 1,007.4% on Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed coins, in the last 24 hours Baby Moon Wolf (CRYPTO: BABYWOLF) was up 252.3% to $ 0.000000000117 and Rockstar Doge (CRYPTO: ROCKSTAR) gained 97.9% to $ 0.000000001377.

For comparison, Dogecoin was down 2.8% daily to $ 0.2643 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, who calls himself a “Dogecoin killer,” had a daily rise of 6.1% to $ 0.00004181.

Because it is important

Shibanomics is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain.

The coin, which was recently listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, noted on Twitter that its token is the trending one on CoinMarketCap and that it now has 5,000 currency holders; Shibanomics is down 2.1% from its all-time high of $ 0.0000002176 set early Monday.

Baby Moon Wolf, a token of decentralized finance (DeFi) supported by his community, claims he was created to be the “Dogecoin and Shiba killer”; the coin is down 41.6% from its all-time high of $ 0.000000000205 reached earlier in the day.

Rockstar Doge is a music-centric non-fungible token (NFT) platform that connects artists and investors with each other in order to offer their NFTs.

The token fell 8% from its all-time high of $ 0.0000000001527, reached on Monday.