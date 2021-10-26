News

Shibanomics, up 1,033.87% in the last 24 hours

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On Monday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPT: SHIB) continued to post strong gains after Shiba Inu continued to rise and Dogecoin moved into negative territory.

What happened

In the last 24 hours Shibanomics (CRYPTO: SHIBIN) was up 1,033.87% trading at 0.0000002119 at the time of publication, after hitting an all-time high of $ 0.0000002176 earlier yesterday; the coin gained 1,020.3% against Bitcoin and 1,007.4% on Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed coins, in the last 24 hours Baby Moon Wolf (CRYPTO: BABYWOLF) was up 252.3% to $ 0.000000000117 and Rockstar Doge (CRYPTO: ROCKSTAR) gained 97.9% to $ 0.000000001377.

For comparison, Dogecoin was down 2.8% daily to $ 0.2643 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, who calls himself a “Dogecoin killer,” had a daily rise of 6.1% to $ 0.00004181.

Because it is important

Shibanomics is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain.

The coin, which was recently listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, noted on Twitter that its token is the trending one on CoinMarketCap and that it now has 5,000 currency holders; Shibanomics is down 2.1% from its all-time high of $ 0.0000002176 set early Monday.

Baby Moon Wolf, a token of decentralized finance (DeFi) supported by his community, claims he was created to be the “Dogecoin and Shiba killer”; the coin is down 41.6% from its all-time high of $ 0.000000000205 reached earlier in the day.

Rockstar Doge is a music-centric non-fungible token (NFT) platform that connects artists and investors with each other in order to offer their NFTs.

The token fell 8% from its all-time high of $ 0.0000000001527, reached on Monday.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

824
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
679
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
582
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
550
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
442
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
434
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
372
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
339
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
300
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top