Shiffrin-Goggia, there are now 115 pts. Goodbye to Brignone top 7 in the WCSL

After the two giants of Courchevel, the American stretches in an important way in the general on the Bergamo, out of the 15 of the discipline. Will the comeback mission from Lienz begin for Bassino?

Two days completely favorable to Mikaela Shiffrin, with 180 points collected in the giants on the Stade Emile-Allais which mean even more with the double zero ringed by Sofia Goggia in the challenges between the wide doors in Courchevel.

In the general classification of the World Cup, there are now 115 lengths to the advantage of the three-time winner of the crystal ball against the Bergamo, remembering that there will be six other technical tests in series, including the four slaloms of Lienz, Zagreb, Maribor and Flachau, totally in favor of the American who also extended a margin of over 300 points on Vlhova and more than 400 on Brignone, fourth just ahead of Sara Hector.

As for the giant ranking, Shiffrin sails at +78 on Hector, Vlhova is third at -125 and to find the best Italian you have to go down to the twelfth position of Bassino, with 60 points today and that -220 from Shiffrin who knows so much of a comeback mission that will have to begin necessarily, to hope for an encore last season, from the next giant on 28 December in Lienz.

For that race on the “Schlossberg”, in Italy, the situation linked to the WCSL of Brignone and Goggia should be reported: the Aosta Valley, with the exit in race-2 at Courchevel and the simultaneous triumph of Hector, came out of the top 7 and will be able to start in the first subgroup only if Lara Gut-Behrami’s absence (due to Covid) should be prolonged. The Bergamo rider, on the other hand, is now 16th and would have that bib, just out of 3pm, should Robinson and Liensberger return to Austria, also positive and uncertain for next week.

GIANT WOMEN WORLD CUP RANKING (3/9)

1st Mikaela Shiffrin 280 pt, 2nd Sara Hector 202, 3rd Petra Vlhova 155, 4th Tessa Worley 127, 5th Ramona Siebenhofer 94, 6th Michelle Gisin 92, 7th Lara Gut-Behrami 80, 7th Maryna Gasienica-Daniel 80, 9th Maria Therese Tviberg 68, 10th Ragnhild Mowinckel 65, 11th Stephanie Brunner 61, 12th Marta Bassino 60, 13th Katharina Troops 52, 14th Camille Rast 51, 15th Katharina Liensberger 50, 21st Federica Brignone 36, 30th Sofia Goggia 15, 43rd Elena Curtoni 4.

WOMEN’S GENERAL WORLD CUP RANKING (14/37)

1st Mikaela Shiffrin 750 pt, 2nd Sofia Goggia 635, 3rd Petra Vlhova 435, 4th Federica Brignone 342, 5th Sara Hector 338, 6th Breezy Johnson 322, 7th Ramona Siebenhofer 317, 8th Lara Gut-Behrami 298, 9th Ragnhild Mowinckel 285, 10th Elena Curtoni 276, 11th Michelle Gisin 263, 12th Mirjam Puchner 244, 13th Corinne Suter 227, 14th Andreja Slokar 226, 15th Wendy Holdener 219, 17th Marta Bassino 198, 24th Nadia Delago 117, 42nd Francesca Marsaglia 68, 46th Nicol Delago 61, 75th Martina Peterlini 25, 87th Karoline Pichler 15, 91st Roberta Melesi 14.

GIANT FEMALE WCSL

1st Mikaela Shiffrin 630 pt, 2nd Marta Bassino 456, 3rd Tessa Worley 426, 4th Petra Vlhova 410, 5th Michelle Gisin 381, 6th Lara Gut-Behrami 352, 7th Sara Hector 339, 8th Federica Brignone 296, 9th Alice Robinson 254, 10th Ramona Siebenhofer 247, 11th Katharina Liensberger 231, 12th Meta Hrovat 204, 13th Maryna Gasienica-Daniel 202, 14th Stephanie Brunner 144, 15th Ragnhild Mowinckel 141, 16th Sofia Goggia 134, 27th Elena Curtoni 67, 52nd Roberta Midali (inf.) 9, 61st Roberta Melesi 4, 62nd Laura Pirovano (inf.) 3.