Shiffrin is already second, but pays 64 cents

The slalom that opens the 2022 World Cup sees the Slovak, who makes the most of the n ° 1, make the difference: Mikaela is there, but for the five in Croatia it will be very hard, then under the second there are Holdener and Swenn -Larsson. Della Mea this time makes it to qualify, out of Rossetti, Mathiou and Gulli.

All according to predictions. Petra Vlhova in front, Mikaela Shiffrin who chases but can smile for a post Covid return immediately at the highest levels, even if the great favorite for the consecutive trio in the “Snow Queen Trophy” remains the Slovakian.

After the 1st heat of the fifth seasonal slalom, in Zagreb there is always the leader of the specialty, who starts with bib 1 (a factor in these hot conditions, even if the organization has made a half miracle in the management of the track, among other things “invaded” by leaves due to wind) and is almost perfect, giving a little something only in the upper section of the Crveni Spust, placing itself in pole position towards the second at the start at 16.05.

The decisive heat will be tracked by Mike Day, technician of a Shiffrin who is immediately there (without training in the last week, but he has hardly been seen), second starting with bib 7, but still 64 cents from the great rival and just ahead of Holdener (third at + 0 ”81) and Swenn-Larsson, fourth with 84 cents to recover.

Katharina Liensberger will have to recover, from fifth place at 1 “17 from Vlhova, then there is the void from Duerr onwards, waiting to understand if the four blue at the start, all after the first thirty, will be able to get the pass for the 2nd heat. The German is sixth at 1 “69, Slokar (who starts with 8) pays 1” 85 and remains under 2 seconds like Erin Mielzynski, very good with 17 to place just two cents behind the Slovenian, unlike a disappointing one Michelle Gisin who will restart from ninth place, with a delay of 2 ”26.

Lara Della Mea, after having touched her several times, this time made it to qualify for the 2nd heat, with a good 23rd time at 3 ”76 from Vlhova. Nothing to do for the other three Italians at the start, with Marta Rossetti out after a good start (despite competing in less than ideal conditions due to a problem with her right ankle) as well as Anita Gulli, in line for the top 30 until she derailed on the final wall , while Sophie Mathiou paid 5 ”64, remaining over a second from the cut.

RANKING 1 ^ WOMEN’S SLALOM ZAGREB

1st Petra Vlhova in 55 “99

2nd Mikaela Shiffrin + 0 ”64

3rd Wendy Holdener + 0 ”81

4th Anna Swenn-Larsson + 0 ”84

5th Katharina Liensberger + 1 ”17

6th Lena Duerr + 1 ”69

7th Andreja Slokar + 1 ”85

8th Erin Mielzynski + 1 ”87

9th Michelle Gisin + 2 “26

10th Ana Bucik + 2 “46

23rd Lara Della Mea + 3 ”76

37th Sophie Mathiou + 5 ”64

DNF Marta Rossetti

DNF Anita Gulli