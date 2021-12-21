Shiffrin makes the void, third Brignone. Waiting for Goggia – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.20 Mowinckel is back competitive in downhill and super-G, but in giant she will still have to be patient: the Scandinavian pays 2 ″ 34 from Shiffrin and is last.

10.19 Attention now to the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, now the champion of 3-4 seasons ago.

10.18 The Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel’s test is more than discreet, sixth at 1 ″ 43: the second heat will be traced by her coach.

10.17 Siebenhofer is seventh at 1 ″ 59. The track is frozen, it is holding very well: the time can be done even with high pectorals. Clearly it is almost impossible to get close to today’s Mikaela Shiffrin …

10.15 Holtmann is fourth at 1 ″ 26, the Norwegian defends herself well. The gaps are abysmal, the only one under the second is Michelle Gisin. Now the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer, pure downhill skier at the beginning of his career, then improved a lot even among wide gates.

10.13 Brunner is sixth at 1 ″ 80. It’s up to the Norwegian Mina Fuerst Holtmann. We remind you that Sofia Goggia will have bib number 15, now we are at 9.

10.12 The Austrian Stephanie Brunner is half a second behind halfway through the race.

10.11 Very far away Tessa Worley. The transalpine is fifth at 1 ″ 45. Shiffrin in the lead with 0.74 over Gisin and 1 ″ 06 over Federica Brignone: the American had a separate race.

10.10 The French Tessa Worley on the track, accusing 0.57 on the second reading.

10.09 Marta Bassino leans and ends up outside. It didn’t take him, considering also the ‘zero’ of Soelden, he is in great difficulty after the glories of last season.

10.09 Immediately 0.33 late for Bassino at the first intermediate, 0.52 per second.

10.08 When she skies like this, Mikaela Shiffrin is unassailable. The American flies in the lead with 0.74 on Michelle Gisin: a nice mortgage on the victory, but let’s see now Marta Bassino.

10.07 Shiffrin hallucinating, advantage of 0.41 in the first intermediate, 0.51 in the second. He’s killing the race …

10.06 Michelle Gisin is not wrong and takes the lead with 32 cents over Federica Brignone: the cleaning of the skiing has paid off. Now the key moment, there is Mikaela Shiffrin.

10.05 The Swiss Michelle Gisin is ahead by 11 cents per second detection.

10.04 BRIGNONE IN COMMAND! The blue did not make a mistake where Vlhova had finished long line, but made a mistake on the third last door that cost her a couple of tenths. He is in the lead with 33 cents over the Slovak, he had 53 at the last intermediate.

10.03 At the first intermediate it is behind by 0.03, at the second by 0.08.

10.02 Hrovat ahead by 6 cents at the first intermediate, then makes a mistake and jumps a door. It is a regular track, but very treacherous in some passages. The Slovenian got out of balance in a curve to the right. Now Federica Brignone, first blue in the race.

10.01 1’06 ″ 94 the time of Vlhova. As always, the Slovakian’s action was extremely powerful, but in a couple of circumstances she lost the ideal line: we will see how much it cost her. It is the turn of the Slovenian Meta Hrovat.

10.00 Started the female giant of Courchevel. Petra Vlhova on the track with bib number 1.

9.57 Petra Vlhova at the starting gate. The Slovak is back in the race after having skipped the fast races in North America, in St. Moritz and in Val d’Isere.

9.55 Crystal clear sky in Courchevel, it’s a wonderful day. The coat is very compact.

9.51 We recall that the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, the Austrian Katharina Liensberger and the New Zealander Alice Robinson are absent, unfortunately all for the same damn reason: Covid.

9.49 The first heat was drawn by Stefan Kornberger, coach of Austria. The second will be the turn of the Pole Marcin Orlowski, coach of Maryna Gasienica-Daniel.

9.45 Sofia Goggia doesn’t have a great feeling with Courchevel, not at all. The best result dates back to 2015, when he finished sixth. In 2020 an 18th and a 9th place. We have to try to raise the bar, even a top7 would be fine thinking about the World Cup.

9.43 In 2020 Marta Bassino won race-1, while she came out in race-2 while she was heading towards an encore.

9.42 Federica Brignone won in Courchevel in 2019, while last year she took a fifth and a second place.

9.40 Also in 2020 two races were held in Courchevel. Recall that the French town hosts the recovery of the giant canceled in Killington due to the strong wind.

9.36 The starting numbers of the Italians in the race: 3 Federica Brignone, 6 Marta Bassino, 15 Sofia Goggia, 17 Elena Curtoni, 40 Karoline Pichler, 43 Roberta Melesi, 56 Vivien Insam, 59 Ilaria Ghisalberti.

9.33 Starting bibs of today’s giant:

1 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

2 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

3 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

4 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

5 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

6 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

7 196928 WORLEY Tessa 1989 FRA Rossignol

8 56217 BRUNNER Stephanie 1994 AUT Atomic

9 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

10 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

11 435334 GASIENICA-DANIEL Maryna 1994 POL Atomic

12 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

13 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

14 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

15 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

16 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

18 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

19 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer

20 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

21 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

22 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

23 197124 FRASSE SOMBET Coralie 1991 FRA Head

24 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO Nordica

25 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

26 405138 JELINKOVA Adriana 1995 NED

27 56392 GRITSCH Franziska 1997 AUT Head

28 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA Head

29 197651 DIREZ Clara 1995 FRA Dynastar

30 516283 ELLENBERGER Andrea 1993 ON Stoeckli

31 206532 SCHMOTZ Marlene 1994 GER Fischer

32 56373 MOERZINGER Elisa 1997 AUT Rossignol

33 507011 LOEVBLOM Hilma 2000 SWE Head

34 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar

35 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE Rossignol

36 355061 HILZINGER Jessica 1997 GER Atomic

37 198016 ESCANE Doriane 1999 FRA Rossignol

38 426193 STJERNESUND Thea Louise 1996 NOR Rossignol

39 197616 ALPHAND Estelle 1995 SWE Head

40 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

41 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

42 485802 TKACHENKO Ekaterina 1995 RUS Atomic

43 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

44 516268 WILD Simone 1993 SUI Fischer

45 516562 RAST Camille 1999 SUI Head

46 435432 LUCZAK Magdalena 2001 POL Atomic

47 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

48 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

49 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

50 107532 TOMMY Mikaela 1995 CAN Dynastar

51 516407 KASPER Vanessa 1996 SUI Head

52 6536171 HENSIEN Katie 1999 USA Rossignol

53 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

54 516574 HAERRI Vivianne 1999 ON Stoeckli

55 516631 EGLOFF Selina 2001 SUI Rossignol

56 299632 INSAM Vivien 1997 ITA Rossignol

57 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN Atomic

58 108077 GRAY Cassidy 2001 CAN Fischer

59 6295352 GHISALBERTI Ilaria 2000 ITA Head

60 56517 ASTNER Nina 2000 AUT

61 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

62 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

63 65117 VANREUSEL Kim 1998 BEL Salomon

9.30 am Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Direct of the female giant of Courchevel. The first heat will start at 10.00.

THE 2021 COURCHEVEL PROGRAM

THE BACKGROUND OF THE AZZURRE AT COURCHEVEL

Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE by the female giant of Courchevel. The girls will be engaged in a double appointment on the Stade Emile-Allais since tomorrow the recovery of the canceled race at Killington.

Petra Vlhova never managed to win on these snows, always beaten by rival Mikalea Shiffrin capable of collecting five successes. They boast a triumph each in the French resort Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino, which together with the leader of general Sofia Goggia they will try to extend the blue domination in the World Cup.

Among the Italians we will also see at the starting gate Elena Curtoni, Roberta Melesi, Ilaria Ghisalberti, Karoline Pichler and Vivien Insam, making their debut in the top ski circuit. The blue replaces Roberta Midali, struggling with the usual knee discomfort.

The first heat will start at 10.00, reversal of thirty at 13.00. OA Sport will update you in real time on the progress of the race, stay with us to receive all the updates from Courchevel. See you later!

