Shiffrin opens the revenge slalom, Vlhova for the five

At 10.30 the second consecutive slalom takes place on the Finnish snow: Mikaela with bib 1, the Slovak with 7 but also watch out for Swenn-Larsson, Liensberger, Duerr and Slokar. Peterlini, at the start with the number 27, is the first of the seven blue ones.

Sunday 21 November, 08:50

Slalom revenge and a five … for two. Petra Vlhova and Mikaela Shiffrin have the chance to make the “manita” in that of Levi, 24 hours after the fourth triumph of the Slovakian who, preceding the American by 31 cents, reached her at the level of victories in the Finnish town.

With the red bib on her shoulders, starting today with 7, Petra will have the underdogs in the new confrontation with her great rival, who will instead open race-2 with bib number 1, before Gisin and Holdener who will try to fit as well as Swenn-Larsson (today with n ° 4), already excellent fifth yesterday, and above all Liensberger (bib 5) and Duerr (6) who could mix up the cards as well as Andreja Slokar herself, starting with the 15 after the fourth place obtained in the slalom on Saturday.

Ideal weather even today, track in practically perfect conditions and the first heat drawn by the American Lackie, with the second starting at 13.30 based on a design by the Austrian Huttegger.

First round of Levi's slalom number 2 that you can follow on NEVEITALIA, starting at 10.30 with the FIS live timing service.

As for race-1, there will be seven blue at the start, with Martina Peterlini first at the gate (and the only Italian in points yesterday, 21st) with bib 27. Marta Bassino will follow with 31, then Lara Della Mea with 34 and Marta Rossetti with 36, while with even higher numbers here is a second chance for Roberta Midali (54), Sophie Mathiou (62) and Anita Gulli (67).