Shiffrin returns for a colossal duel with Vlhova, 4 blue in the race

Tuesday the fifth specialty round, with the most important news regarding the cup leader’s negativity, ready to look for the five on the “Crveni Spust” and stop the run of the Slovak, queen in the last two editions and who draws the n ° 1 (Mikaela will have the 7. Della Mea leads the Italian quartet, many absences due to Covid.

A duel that everyone is waiting for and a women’s World Cup that restarts with its reference point.

We anticipated the news a little while ago, before the confirmation of the direct interested party: Mikaela Shiffrin will be at the start of the slalom in Zagreb, after having tested negative at the last PCR, exactly one week after that fatal test that prevented the leader of the general to participate in the two races in Lienz. Although asymptomatic, the American champion remained in isolation and could not train, but we have little doubt that tomorrow she will be in the match for success, in comparison with all the rivals starting from the red bib of the discipline, Petra Vlhova, who won both in 2020 and in 2021 on the Sljeme hill.

The Slovakian drew bib n ° 1, for the 1st heat at 12.30 (live TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport, as well as for the second one at 16.05), and could be a very important factor given that the temperatures are high and a perfect work of the organization will be needed to ensure a track in good condition. Shiffrin, in fact, was drawn with the number 7, with Duerr, Swenn-Larsson, Holdener, Liensberger (with 5) and Gisin in series among the great rivals.

It will also be the race of absences, over a dozen positivity within the teams and for the athletes themselves: 3 for Switzerland, with Rast, Danioth and Meillard out, 2 at home in the US with O’Brien and Hurt and in Austria without of Gritsch and Egger, but also for Norway without Stjernesund and, as is well known, also Italy which lost Vera Tschurtschenthaler, hit by Covid and thus leaving only a blue quartet at the start.

Sixty athletes are registered and for Lara Della Mea in the first place it will be an opportunity to be exploited to achieve the first seasonal qualification: the Tarvisian will start with the n ° 32, followed by Marta Rossetti (33), then by Sophie Mathiou (50) and Anita Gulli with 54.

Tracking of the first heat entrusted to the South Tyrolean Christian Thoma, who trains the Swedes, while the second will have the design of Shiffrin’s personal technician, Mike Day.

FEMALE SLALOM – ZAGREB

Startlist 1st heat: 1 Vlhova, 2 Duerr, 3 Swenn-Larsson, 4 Holdener, 5 Liensberger, 6 Gisin, 7 Shiffrin, 8 Slokar, 9 Bucik, 10 Dubovska, 11 Mair, 12 Hector, 13 St-Germain, 14 Troops, 15 Moltzan, 32 Della Mea, 33 Rossetti, 50 Mathiou, 54 Gulli.