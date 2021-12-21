Shiffrin unstoppable in Courchevel, disappointment for Sofia Goggia

The American dominates and makes two out of two in the Giant Slalom this season, the blue out during the second heat. Brignone closes seventh

There is no race in Courchevel: Mikaela Shiffrin dominates it Giant slalom in France and takes back the top of the general classification of the Ski World Cup. The American is unstoppable during the two heats, which ended with a time of 2’15 “35 and which earned her the success in front of the Swedish Sara Hector and the Swiss Michelle Gisin. Sofia Goggia, out during the second heat, while Federica Brignone closes seventh.

In Courchevel there is a single, undisputed mistress: Mikaela Shiffrin. The American is simply from another category: in France comes the second success of the season in the Giant Slalom, the podium number 113 and the victory number 72 in the World Cup. A dominance witnessed both by time and by gaps: 2’15 “35 for the American, with the second, the Swedish Sara Hector, 86 cents away and the only one not to arrive more than a second late from the winner of the day.

A mortgaged success already at the end of the first heat, given that Shiffrin was 74 cents ahead of Michelle Gisin, which ends on the lowest step of the podium, only dreamed of and in part touched instead by ours Federica Brignone. Behind the unrivaled Shiffrin, there is the great performance of Sara Hector, the best in the second heat (1’09 “63) and able to snatch the second position from Michelle Gisin. Good fourth place for Petra Vlhova, which dates from the sixth of the first heat but closes 36 cents from Gisin’s podium.

Unfortunately, the Giant Slalom of Courchevel does not give Italy satisfaction: Sofia Goggia, tenth after the first heat, fails to finish the second, remedying a very heavy 0 in the standings: Mikaela Shiffrin, in addition to a perfect 200 in the Giant Slalom ranking, also regains the top of the general with 670 points, 35 more than Goggia. Federica Brignone’s is not a day to remember either: the 31-year-old, in fact, closes the first heat in fourth place just 3 cents from Hector, but during the upper part of the descent of the second she makes a mistake that costs her the podium and makes it close in seventh place. Finally, disappointment also for Elena Curtoni, twenty-seventh.