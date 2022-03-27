Shigellosis, the infection that increases among men and resists drugs

Symptoms of infection are usually seen 1-4 days after exposure.

Shigella cod-shaped bacteria that cause a foodborne infection. Photo: Shutterstock.

A significant increase in infections with an “extremely antibiotic resistant” Shigella sonnei. The strain has been detected as result of continuous surveillance by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The Agency said that between September 1 last year and January 10, 2022 – 4.5 months – a total of 47 cases (more than 10 per month) were found, compared to only 16 cases in 17 months between on April 1, 2020 and August 31. 2021 (approximately one per month).

A separate bulletin issued by the agency in December said the recent cases were identified through the whole genome sequencingand those affected included 25 men and 2 women, with the majority of cases among homosexuals, bisexuals and other men having sex with men (MSM).

The vast majority of cases were found in London (n=16), with others in the East of England (n=1), Yorkshire and the Humber (n=1), North West (n=2), North East (n= 1 ), East Midlands (n=1), Southwest (n=1), and Southeast (n=2). Before the onset of the disease, two cases had traveled to Spain, one to Turkey and one to an unspecified location.

The UKHSA said it has been monitoring this strain since 2018 and recent cases show antibiotic resistance is on the rise. The strain usually shows genotypic resistance markers against macrolides, fluoroquinolones, aminoglycosides, sulfonamide, trimethoprim, and tetracycline. In addition, most recent case isolates carry blaCTX-M-27, an antimicrobial resistance gene associated with extended-spectrum ß-lactamase production.

Limited treatment options

Antibiotic treatment is recommended for severe cases. shigellosis symptoms (fever, bloody diarrhea, and/or sepsis), as well as for those requiring hospital admission, those with prolonged diarrhea, or people who have underlying immunodeficiency. However, due to the problem of increasing resistance, effective antibiotic treatments are limited and first-line agents such as quinolones, azithromycin and ceftriaxone will not be effective in treating severe cases, the agency warned.

Oral treatment options for S sonnei are limited to antibiotics such as chloramphenicol, mecillinam, and fosfomycin. Use of either of the latter two would be off-label or unlicensed, and should only be considered for the treatment of uncomplicated cases, such as prolonged diarrhoea. Since there is no evidence of their efficacy in serious infections, they should not be used in immunocompromised patients. patients or cases with septicemia or severe colitis.

In severe cases, the use of intravenous agents, such as ertapenem or meropenem, should be considered and patients may require hospitalization.

Public health threat

The Agency also warned that Shigella is highly infectious and specified the main public health risks as:

Rapid spread of this strain among high-risk sexual networks of MSM

Spread to the community, with cases among food handlers or caregivers (as seen in previous international outbreaks).

Treatment failure in severe cases of shigellosis

Potential spread of resistance determinants to other gastrointestinal bacteria

Gay, bisexual and other MSM have been urged to take any symptoms seriously and seek medical advice from their GP or sexual health clinic, mentioning Shigella, if they feel unwell. Symptoms of infection are usually seen 1-4 days after exposure and include fever, intestinal cramps, and diarrhea, sometimes bloody. It is spread by the fecal-oral route and is often mistaken for food poisoning.

UKHSA Consultant Medical Microbiologist Dr Gauri Godbole issued advice on good hygiene after sex for potentially at-risk men: “Avoid oral sex immediately after anal sex, and switch condoms between anal and oral sex and wash your hands with soap after sexual contact.

“Men with Shigella may have been exposed to other STIs, including HIV, so a sexual health test at a clinic or ordering tests online is recommended.

“If you have been diagnosed with Shigella, give yourself time to recover. Stay hydrated and get plenty of rest.

“Don’t have sex until 7 days after your last symptom, and avoid spas, swimming, hot tubs, hot tubs, and sharing towels, as well as preparing food for other people until a week after your symptoms are gone.”

Takudzwa Mukiwa, Head of Social Marketing Programs at the Terrence Higgins Trust, echoed this advice, commenting: “We have been working closely with UKHSA to get the message about Shigella to men who have sex with men: about the risk of infection, how to prevent it and how to treat it. It is vital that people are aware of Shigella and not dismiss these symptoms.”

