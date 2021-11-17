Shigeru Miyamoto has turned 69 today, greetings teacher – Nerd4.life

Shigeru Miyamoto was born on November 16, 1952, so today he has made the beauty of 69 years old. We take this opportunity to do the congratulations happy birthday to the master, one of the most relevant figures in the world of video games, to whom we owe characters like Mario and Donkey Kong, as well as countless masterpieces.

A photo of Shigeru Miyamoto

Miyamoto’s career at Nintendo began way back in 1977, when he first worked as an artist, then as a game designer and director. His are Donkey Kong, Popeye, Mario Bros. and Duck Hunt, just to name some of his early works. The definitive consecration comes in 1986 with Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda for the NES, two titles of capital importance for the history of video games.

Despite the enormous success, the master did not rest on his laurels and in the following years he signed many other masterpieces, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, F-Zero, Star Fox, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Pikmin and many more. Today he occupies a managerial role within the company, which really owes him a lot.

So best wishes mr. Miyamoto, for your years and a hundred of these days. Let’s do two hundred va.