Shigeru Miyamoto is still the best video game author in a survey, follows Miyazaki – Nerd4.life

A poll posted on the ResetEra forum revealed that for many gamers Shigeru MiyamotoSuper Mario’s dad, is still the greatest video game author ever, followed by Hidetaka Miyazaki by FromSoftware, to whom we owe the very recent Elden Ring, a title of immense success that has been making headlines for days.

The survey was born from the question: “Is Hidetaka Miyazaki the best video game author of all time?“, to which however only 18.4% of the voters (at the time of writing this news) gave an affirmative answer. 54.9% instead expressed their preference for Miyamoto, evidently much more representative of the FromSoftware master, despite being years since you have not signed one of his video games. After all, how can we forget who created Donkey Kong, Mario and Zelda?

The third position is occupied by the item “Someone not on this list”, which received 18.1% of the votes, while the fourth, with 5.8%, sees the presence of Hideo Kojimaauthor of the Metal Gear series and the most recent Death Stranding.

It should be noted that the number of voters is quite large: almost 3,000, at the time of writing this news. And for you, who is the greatest video game author ever?