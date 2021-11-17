Shigeru Miyamoto: the 5 miracles of the father of the modern video game

The November 16 2021 takes place 69 years old one of the most important figures of the entire videogame panorama: Shigeru Miyamoto, currently director of Nintendo EPD, but who has held many roles over the course of his career literally changing history not only of the big N, but of the whole world of modern video games.

Donkey Kong: When Jumpman became Mario

The first videogame works by Shigeru Miyamoto date back to 1978, the year in which he collaborated in the creation of one of the first video games arcade, that is to say Sheriff, followed two years later by Radar Scope, title shoot’em up which was very successful in Japan, but which failed to penetrate the tight western market.

The 1981 represents the year of the turning point for Miyamoto and for Nintendo in general: the desire to spread also in the western market and not to be locked up forever between the Japanese borders was a lot and for this reason the then president Hiroshi Yamauchi decided to recycle the unsold copies of Radar Scope to create a new arcade video game, with much more immediate gameplay and characters more suited to the North American public. Among the many scenarios imagined by Miyamoto, in the end the love triangle between a gorilla, a maiden and a carpenter, strongly influenced by two great works 1930s Americans: Popeye And King Kong.

After some tests assisted by project supervisor Gunpei Yokoi, Miyamoto conceived the title structure: the main character, initially named Jumpman, had the task of saving a girl in danger, Pauline, running on horizontal platforms and ladders avoiding the barrels thrown by the antagonist of the game, whose name also gives the name to the work: Donkey Kong.

The title had the success that Miyamoto & Co had hoped for. and for this reason Donkey Kong also had two sequels: Donkey Kong Jr. in 1982 and Donkey Kong 3 the next year.

In 1983 the protagonist you do not expect, Jumpman, has meanwhile become Mario and he changed his job: he is now a carpenter a plumber and begins his own over thirty years story with the video game Mario Bros., given that Mario’s brother also appears in this title, that is Luigi.

Mario then becomes the Super Mario that we all know only in 1985, when the character gains superhuman abilities and becomes the protagonist of a new series: more than 35 years of history seasoned with almost 50 video games of all kinds that have made the history of Nintendo and helped to create and grow the epochal figure by Shigeru Miyamoto.

The Legend of Zelda: exploration is everything

The linear levels of Super Mario helped make the mustachioed plumber series iconic, but Shigeru Miyamoto had a desire to go further, to create a new kind of game that could differentiate itself from its first creation, but at the same time lay the foundations for one of the most famous videogame sagas in history: this is how in the 1986 the first chapter of The Legend of Zelda.

If in Super Mario the difficulty was concentrated entirely in the path that led from point A to point B, in The Legend of Zelda the player is faced with a totally world for the first time unknown and open in which you must not only overcome the pitfalls of the path, but also find The right way to get to the end of the level.

Miyamoto therefore with this new title decides to test not only the player’s skills in avoiding traps and enemies, but also their sense of direction and their sagacity in solving environmental puzzles inserted into the game.

The inspiration for a completely new game, based on the exploration of always different areas and dungeon it comes, according to Miyamoto himself, from one of his own travel near Kyoto in which he had visited various fields, forests and caves rediscovering the pleasure of exploration: for this reason he thought of creating The Legend of Zelda to make players feel the sense of exploring without a well-defined path and without the aid of a map.

Nowadays we know how much the series of The Legend of Zelda has marked history: it is considered by many to be the progenitor of the genus action-adventure and many titles that came later were inspired by Link’s adventures. It marked the epochs of Nintendo consoles with chapters that ended in the Olympus of the best video games ever like Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Link’s Awakening, Skyward Sword and many others.

Even today the saga continues to amaze with the latest masterpiece Breath of the Wild, perhaps the best game for Nintendo Switch never created, and that will soon also receive a highly anticipated sequel from the Nintendo community and beyond.

Pokémon: the intuition of the double version

Let’s jump about 10 years to get to 1996: year in which the videogame landscape has already been widely formed both in the East and in the West, but from Japan they continue to be born new masterpieces that will soon ride the wave of success to reach our part as well: this is the year in which another historical saga of Nintendo is born and not only, we are obviously talking about Pokémon.

Pokémon, currently the most profitable brand in the world that has recently celebrated 25 years of history and still grinds today millions of sales as if it were the first time: designed by Satoshi Tajiri and then passed into the hands of two other illustrious figures in the series: Junichi Masuda And Ken Sugimori who together built the foundations of what is now the development studio Game Freak.

Yes, but, what does Shigeru Miyamoto have to do with this whole story?

Not everyone knows who Miyamoto was basic not so much for the birth of Pokémon, which was already ready, but for his growth: he had sensed that the game needed one feature that would guarantee more hours of gameplay and therefore make the title longer-lived: for this reason he suggested to Tajiri to devise a double version for the same video game with slight differences to encourage players to do exchanges in order to complete the Pokédex at 100%.

After 25 years from that moment we know how much the exchanges in Pokémon are a very important component: all generations have always had a double version thereafter e to exchange has now become one fundamental practice for those who play the main series chapters. Miyamoto’s intuition was positive not only from a playful point of view, but also economic since the functionality of exchanges has made it possible to create new hardware, such as the Link cable of the Game Boy, and new software, such as the Pokémon Bank or Pokémon HOME.

Passion becomes a video game: Pikmin is born

We pass the 90s, we are at the beginning of the 2000s with Miyamoto who has almost behind him 30 years of career at Nintendo, however, this doesn’t stop him from working at new video games, between unpublished chapters of sagas already born and formed and also titles never seen before: this is the case of Pikmin, a strategic one born in 2001 from an idea of ​​the father of the modern video game.

As with Zelda, Pikmin is also the result of a ‘lived experience by Miyamoto in the first person: in those years he used to walk around the gardens admiring the plants and blades of grass that grew on the earth; for this reason he decided to create a video game with the protagonists of plant-like beings to grow and collect.

Pikmin, however, it is not a video game in which gardening is simulated, on the contrary, it is a title with one strong strategic component in which the player must recruit plant beings of different shapes and colors and complete the various missions before time runs out. After the first two chapters, published three years later, Pikmin 3 it only arrived in 2013 with its own version Deluxe for Nintendo Switch in 2020: the announcement of the improved version for the hybrid console literally drove fans crazy, proving how much the Pikmin series, albeit short, has also marked an important moment in videogame history.

Pikmin has also recently landed on smartphones with the augmented reality video game Pikmin Bloom, a game with great potential and that could push the saga into that set of mammoth creations signed by Shigeru Miyamoto.

Cinema and theme park: the new investments

After over 40 years in the service of Nintendo, Shigeru Miyamoto in recent times has no longer been directly involved in the creation of video games since he became the administrator of Nintendo EPD, that is to say Entertainment Planning and Development, the largest division of the great N that deals with the planning and development of software, which has illustrious names who are personally involved in the direction of the various video games.

On the other hand thefar-sighted eye of Miyamoto who made the fortunes of the videogame landscape, has moved in the last decade to other fields in an attempt to spread the word of Mario & Co. at 360 °: we are talking about the cinema he was born in theme park, two big projects that are becoming reality.

In 2017 work began on the Super Nintendo World, a Super Mario (and Nintendo world in general) theme park opened in Japan and currently under construction near Universal studios in Singapore, Hollywood and Orlando. The realization of the project as well as the ideas for the attractions have seen in first person the involvement of Shigeru Miyamoto.

Due to the pandemic from COVID-19, the opening of the park has been postponed to early 2021 and already counts several visitors in the land of the rising sun.

As for the cinema, in the 2018 Nintendo has announced a collaboration with the film company Illumination, which will bring the adventures of Super Mario to the big screen in an animated form. We don’t have a date yet other than a generic 2022, but we do know that actors of the caliber of Chris Pratt And Jack Black.