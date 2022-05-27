Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, impresses by dancing to hits by Lizzo and Anitta on TikTok, and goes viral; come and see!

Family talent! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, went viral this week on TikTok due to her talents on the dance floor. Images of the 16-year-old rocking the choreography during a class at the Millennium dance studio in Los Angeles, Calif., surfaced after the “JoliePittKids” fan page found the record.

In the 10-second clip, the young woman breaks everything to the sound of Lizzo’s new hit, “About Damn Time”, which was a resounding success on the video platform. Shiloh hit every count of the choreography, which even included moves on the floor, alongside other dancers, also students of dance instructor and choreographer Hamilton Evans, very famous on YouTube. Just spy:

@joliepittkids I swear the last 3 seconds she looked like brad 🥹 full vid @shilohpitt #shilohjoliepitt #FrunktheBeat #parati #xyzbca ♬ Gogo Dance – El Alfa & Chael Produciendo

A full version of the video was also posted on the teenager’s dance teacher’s channel. Check out:

In addition to the viral clip, the fan page released other videos of Shiloh dancing, including a recording to the sound of the hit “Leave The Door Open”, by the duo Silk Sonic, formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. This time, Shiloh bet on more fluid and slower movements, to follow the retro rhythm of the track that won fans around the world.

@shilohpitt Oh yess Shiloh got air forces ⚡️⚡️⚡️#shilohjoliepitt ♬ Leave The Door Open – Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic

Brangelina’s daughter also showed her taste for hip hop by dancing to Lil Kim’s “The Jump Off”. Finally, the young woman revealed her versatility and ability to adapt to different musical genres by appearing, in a third video, dancing a lot to the sound of a familiar voice, that of Queen Anitta. OMG! In the clip, the blonde really enjoys the Latin rhythm of “Suéltate”, a partnership of DJ ‘Sam i’ with Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco. “I love watching you dance, Shi. You have a natural talent for it.” praised a fan. Check out:

@ouzlah Shiloh Jolie Pitt got them moves!!! #shilohjoliepitt #angelinajolie #dancing #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #zyxcba #pubgmjinx #angie #bi #gayforangie ♬ Suéltate – Sam i ft. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco – Sing