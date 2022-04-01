Shiloh: daughter of Angeline Jolie and her 5 most iconic styles

This March 31 is celebrated Trans Awareness Day and for this reason some netizens have reminded Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pittthe first biological daughter of Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt.

She captured the eyes of the world since May 27, 2006, the day she was born via cesarean section in a hospital located in the African country of Namibia.

For the simple arrival in the world of the girl, who is now 15 years old, her parents raised 10 million dollars that they later donated to charitable causes.

And it is that they decided to sell the first photos of their descendant because they knew that the baby’s arrival in the world was monitored throughout Hollywood.

From his childhood, the appearance of Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. The little girl broke behavior schemes, because she chose to wear “boy’s clothes”.

Even his famous parents went so far as to declare that he identified more with the name “John”. Although it was not “usual” behavior for those times, the actors decided to respect his daughter.

“He likes suits. She wears a tie, jacket and pants. He likes to dress like a boy. He wants to be like a child. We had to cut his hair. He likes to wear man things. She believes that she is like one of her brothers. Brad and I are not going to tell her how she should act or how she should feel. Let her find her own place, ”said Angelina Jolie in 2010, in an interview for Vanity Fair.

These are 5 emblematic looks of Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

At the end of 2021, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt appeared before the cameras with a different appearance. It turns out that the teenager accompanied her mother to the premiere of the movie “Eternals”.

At that ceremony, he wore a dress that his mother had already put on, although he caught the attention of the media because he did not wear his characteristic style of suit, tuxedo and/or tie. Here we show you five photos of emblematic looks of the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Instagram @shiloh_nouvel_jolie_pitt

Instagram @shiloh_nouvel_jolie_pitt

Photo: Instagram @shiloh_nouvel_jolie_pitt

Photo: Instagram @shiloh_nouvel_jolie_pitt

Photo: Instagram @shiloh_nouvel_jolie_pitt

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt taught us a lesson: never take a person’s gender identity for granted. We do not know if it is correct that she is remembered for something specific in this Trans Awareness Day. But without a doubt, her case can help break the mold about the type of clothing that a person “should” and “should not” wear.