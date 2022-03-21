Shiloh, highest; Vivienne pinned to him; Knox, like her

The one that some time ago was the most famous couple on the planet, the one formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliea long time ago he split pears. Our love broke from using it so much. It was September 2016 when the Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce from her husband. Brangelina was sinking, leaving its fans orphans. The most glamorous couple in Hollywood put an end to their marriage, which only lasted two years, and to their romantic relationship. They were together for 12 years, but the thing ended fatally, with fights on a plane, shouting, accusations of alcohol problems, litigation and many discussions about how to exercise fatherhood. And when you’re six sons, things get complicated and discussions multiply by six. The only thing left of the Jolie-Pitt couple is their six children, for whom they go out of their way. A large family that occupied all the covers of the couché paper. The two handsome actors and their six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17; Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15; and the twins Vivienne and Knox, who are already 13 years old.

This is one of many images from when they were a happy family. Now, however, they are trying to recover from the ravages of a contentious divorce and all the accusations that have come after. She has admitted that it was traumatic and that the situation that has lasted in recent years continues to be hard and complicated, and that she cannot explain many things due to the legal situation. The actress confesses, however, that her priority objective is the well-being of her family: “I want my family to get ahead, all of us, including his father. I want us to take care of ourselves and be at peace. We will always be a family”. Now, as time has passed, each one is making his way on his own. The Mr and Mrs Smith they will hardly coincide again in a film or in painting.

Pitt’s latest projects are the films bullet train or The lost City, where he shares the screen with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum or Daniel Radcliffe. Regarding Jolie, we have seen her lately in Eternals. Precisely at the premiere of the film in London, Jolie paraded accompanied by her children on the red carpet. And we have been left with a span of noses to see how some of them have grown. For example, Shiloh, who despite being the fourth in age, has hit a growth and she is very tall, almost like her mother. You can also see how they have grown the twins Vivienne and Knox, the girl like the father and the boy, like the mother. Maddox and Zahara have also grown a lot. Here they all accompany the mother at the premiere of the aforementioned film.

Missing in the photo peoplea teenager, passionate about photography and a future DJ:

We will see if any of the six has acting concerns and in a short time becomes an idol for the viewers as their famous parents have been.