Shiloh Jolie and Stevie: daughters of Angelina Jolie and Eminem who revolutionized the networks

A few days ago, Eminem’s adoptive son, who is 19 years old, announced through his Tik Tok account that he declared himself a non-binary person, which is why he asked his followers and family to now call him by Stevie’s name.

Said video shows the various stages and changes that she has undergone over the years since she identified herself as “her” until she ended up accepting her non-binary identity, it is worth mentioning that said message was addressed to her 10,000 followers of the Tik Tok account.

During the clip, Stevie appears recording the wall, while a sob can be heard, after having publicly revealed his identity accompanied by a subtitle that says “Watch me feel better about myself.” The teenager also used the hashtags “fluid gender” and “bi” and has accompanied the video with the text “always growing and changing”.

The gender with which Stevie recognizes herself, non-binary, is defined as the identity of people whose gender is neither male nor female. These people usually recognize themselves as ‘queer’, ‘agender’ or ‘bigender’, among other labels.

Although none of these terms mean exactly the same thing, they all speak of an identity that is not defined as masculine or feminine established in society.

Eminem adopted Stevie when the rapper was dating his mother, Kim Scott, in 2005. Although the relationship did not last long, since then both Stevie and his sister Alaina, daughter of Kim Scott’s twin, Dawn Scott, are part of the artist’s family

On the other hand, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has gone viral on social networks because since she was a child she identified with the opposite gender, however now in her adolescence her preference for the female gender can be observed.

Although little is known about the life of the young woman, some statements made by her parents regarding her way of dressing like her brothers and that they called him John, as her favorite story character, for them this was a characteristic More from her daughter, who liked superhero ties and capes like other girls.

