Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, a real dance star

The first biological daughter they had in common Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt He has shown that he has inherited from his famous parents, not only his obvious physical attractiveness, but also his talent and style in front of the camera.

Shiloh, 16, has grown into a very talented young woman.

More than 2 million views

And it is that the young woman, 16 years old, has gone viral for a video posted by his dance teacherin which he demonstrates his incredible skills moving to the rhythm of the song ‘Vegas’by Doja Cat, one of the songs that are part of the soundtrack of the movie ‘Elvis’.

As several American media point out, the young woman receives hip-hop and urban dance classes at an academy in Los Angelescalled Millennium Dance Complex, and is recognized as one of the best schools worldwide.

In addition, thanks to this audiovisual document, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube, we have also been able to see how much Maddox’s sister Pax, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox have grown.

It is not the first time that Shiloh has appeared in a video with his classmates from this famous Los Angeles dance school demonstrating his gift for hip-hop. According to a family friend, both Brad and Angelina are “so proud” of her.

In fact, Life&style magazine has revealed that even He has already received a couple of offers to work as a model and that her mother, Angelina, will be able to guide her in this world of fashion.