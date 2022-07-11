Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Angelina Jolie Maneskin concert

The other evening at the Circus Maximus in Rome i Maneskin they have enchanted more than 70 thousand people. But there was one, in particular, who had eyes that sparkled with joy. Check it out in the video above. Shiloh Jolie Pitt was, together with his mother, Angelina Jolie, among the guests of honor of the concert of the band that has conquered half the world. Mom and daughter sang and danced with Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas. A show within a show.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt sings with the Maneskin

With Shiloh Jolie Pitt who knew all the words of I wanna be your slave. The song contained in the album Theater of Wrath – Vol. I of 2021. This is the song that was chosen by Iggy Pop to duet with the Maneskin. And that has been successful on American radio.

Angelina Jolie and the summer in Rome to shoot a film

It is no coincidence that Angelina Jolie and her daughter were at the concert in Rome. The diva, in fact, has been involved for more than a month in the filming of her new film as a director, Without blood – Without blood. We already told you about it here. This is the film adaptation (written by Jolie) of the novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco. Angelina has chosen Puglia, Basilicata and the capital to set this poignant story. That she has Salma Hayek And Demián Bichir for protagonists.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s passion for dance

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, on the other hand, is showing a certain passion (and, according to some specialists, also a certain talent) for dance. The videos in which she dances hip hop with the other alumni of the prestigious school, the Millennium Dance Complex, which she is attending in Los Angeles, have gone viral on Tik Tok and other social media platforms. Here is a taste of it.



